Fashion
Best Dressed Man in Bologna
Here we are once again in the heart of a seemingly endless winter. But damn it, that’s what Februarys are for. I hope you’re all staying warm and in layers, because it looks like I ended up overseas, about four thousand miles from home, and it’s just as fucking cold. But, here I am, doing an old-fashioned report for you, old-fashioned readers, on the city of Bologna, Italy and its people.
Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity to experience a new culture, see new places, and speak a new language, but that doesn’t mean you can slack off on the language of style. I wanted to give you all some useful and much-needed style advice for a trip or a semester abroad because, let’s face it, a wardrobe of Nike joggers, your smelliest hoodie, and your pair of favorite sandals might not be enough. Today, well take a little tour through the Bolognese style and all its little quirks.
My first stylistic impression of Bologna was that there must have been a terrible accident just before I arrived because, as far as the eye could see, everyone was wearing black. To my surprise (I had already stood in line for the Gordon Lightfoot) there were no shocking, song-worthy industrial accidents, people seem to really like the color, or lack thereof. Every street is dotted with characters dressed in black looking like blurry extras in a Powell and Pressburger movie, though sadly Europe isn’t all black and white. Black coats, black berets, black bags, it’s universal.
Beyond black, which appears as a stylistic unifier throughout the city, Bolognese fashion is divided into three categories, generally based on age, which catalog the fashion seen on the streets.
At the top: university students. In their constant presence around Piazza Verdi and in cafes sipping endless espressos, they contain by far the most diverse set of styles seen in the city and also (sorry) probably the least interesting. That’s pretty much what you’d see at Brown: puffer jackets, beanies, sweatpants, with plenty of chinos and skinny jeans inherited from the latest timeless fashions of the zeitgeist, indeed, the main philosophy being to stay warm, to look stylish later. This hits menswear hardest, where the desire to look good clashes with the societal need to conform to an outdated idea of masculinity to create men who care a little but not too much about their appearance, only succeeding to look boring and terribly uniform. . Whether it’s skinny pants in technical fabric with a dark sweatshirt or sweater, or the universal presence (why, god, why) of navy or charcoal skinny chinos, menswear for young in Bologna is sorely lacking.
College women’s clothing, however, is much more interesting and stylish, and frankly, I turn to them for style points. I noticed a clear preference for wrap coats, buttonless belted coats, in very soft wool tweeds or cashmere textures. He offers a very carefree attitude (the tenor goblin, be romantic enough) that I myself have tried to capture in the spirit of the city. Such a spirit motivated my purchase of a medium brown, ulster-collared, belted llama-hair overcoat with unstructured sleeves, to give me the general impression of getting back into bed as soon as I left it.
In general, college student fashion is conservative in nature, closely followed by the solid dark colors and traditional country patterns that make up most of her wardrobe, but with some influence from modern trends (the down jacket and the very tapered pants, for example). example) which are now bordering on obsolescence. It will be interesting to see how this develops as the warm season approaches.
On the other side of the spectrum of styles, we have the not-yet-late high fashion of the elderly. As many of you know, watching old people on drips is basically a national pastime for anyone interested enough in style to even recognize that phrase. Their unwavering mastery of style, generated by years of experience, can be a great source of inspiration for anyone interested in classic styles and silhouettes. Old people carry the banner of classic style, and they do it well. Chunky loden coats (perfect for keeping you warm and starting your Austrian farmer era), wide-brimmed hats, old but beautiful derby and oxford shoes plus a handful of old fur coats and rural patterns alot. The pure style exuded by the ordinary people of Bologna is amazing and something I have never seen before. In no way, shape or form, can I fit another coat in my suitcase, but if I don’t get my hands on an oversized green tweed or loden, I could die.
The last and smallest category is that of urban professionals, usually stuck between old fashion and young fashion. This category is a way for me to point out things I don’t like about the outfits of the bankers I meet on my way to class. It’s mostly a motley assortment of slim-cut black suits, low-rise pants, tie bows so garish it’s a wonder these people get oxygen in their brains, and cropped overcoats that don’t even cover their knees (in black, of course). This is an expected development as we young people enter the doldrums of business life, especially in the area of menswear. As mentioned earlier, the obsolete masculine modes of expression have made the attempt to pay attention to the finer details of style girlish or effeminate. This problem is amplified when work clothes and costumes are needed for the job, because the world of costume is a world of minute details (in which many young people are woefully inexperienced).
Here’s to you guys. You are now an insider in the collective unconscious that is Bolognese fashion, a triumvirate of romance, the struggle of adulthood and long overcoats that make you feel like a Parisian private detective. I’ll keep my nose close to the ground, despite the dog pee, on the lookout for you, dear reader, and any other fashion advice I can find in Bologna’s old town. Send me cookies while I wait.
