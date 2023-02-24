Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023: Fendi at Etro

Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023 kicks off this week in the Italian city synonymous with style, spanning over 50 physical shows – including the usual sweepstakes including Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta, among others. The latter marks the third outing for Belgian creative director Matthieu Blazy – his two previous collections have received near-unanimous critical acclaim – while British designer Maximilian Davis will present a second collection for Ferragamo following his acclaimed debut at home in September 2022. Meanwhile, a growing cohort of new talent in the city is offered by Andreadamo, Durazzi Milano and Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, who will present with the support of Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday morning (February 26).

“This season, once again, we offer a rich program of activities that confirms Milan’s leading role on the world fashion scene,” says Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which organizes the week and will also host a dedicated Fashion Hub. with a program of events celebrating innovation in the industry. ‘2023 presents itself as a year characterized by a series of complexities that our industry [will] to be able to transform into opportunities for growth and change. I think Milan Fashion Week will best amplify the positive energy of our big brands.

Here in our ongoing roundup, the best of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023.

Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023: highlights

Etro

(Image credit: Courtesy of Etro)

Italian designer Marco de Vincenzo’s second collection at Etro seemed to represent a softening of the mood of his debut in womenswear – presented in September 2022 – furthering the more artisanal feel of his debut menswear collection, which was revealed earlier in 2023. This menswear collection – which De Vincenzo described as the “fusion of public and private, family and social” – began with memories of a jacquard velvet blanket the designer had loved in his childhood. The blanket returned as a permanent pattern here, with one left on each participant’s seat, which then reappeared in the collection wrapped around the models’ bodies as if swaddled or cocooned. Elsewhere, an opposite sense of lightness has been struck in a series of diaphanous dresses decorated with various floral prints evoking those found in Etro’s historical archives, while a rich array of details – like colorful 3D knit flowers embroidered on an oversized cardigan – spoke to the bohemian eclecticism synonymous with the house. “A dialogue is a work in progress, just like the location that frames the show today: a historic palace transformed into a construction site, just packed up or ready to be unpacked,” read the collection notes – a reference to the exhibition space in the courtyard of a Milanese palace. “The deeper the creative director delves into Etro, the more compelling the dialogue with what Etro is. Delving into a brand’s history, after all, is an archaeological endeavour. Judging from tonight’s show, this process of excavation is one to which De Vincenzo becomes increasingly astute.

No. 21

(Image credit: Courtesy of N21)

Alessandro Dell’Acqua has continued to hone his quietly subversive take on femininity this season at No.21 with a collection that has once again cemented his reputation as one of the city’s most accomplished talents. Presented in a formerly industrial space, the A/W 2023 returned to the cinematic inspirations of the Dell’Acqua collection last September; this season he turned to Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni’s films of the early 1960s and the wider social milieu of the country at the time. “Those were the years when provincial, bourgeois Italian clichés crumbled in the face of a changing world,” Dell’Aqua said. “However, these are also the years of the discovery of sensuality, even of eroticism, with the use – daring for the time – of cunning and treachery.” These juxtapositions were captured in the looks of the collection: the zippers of feminine dresses left open and askew, the suits sawed off and left raw at the waist, the metal scorpion brooches securing the cardigans in the back. Other slip dresses were rolled up into a skirt, while layers of sheerness – like chiffon dresses with “invisible” tulle underneath – suggested a sexual thrill. The designer said it was about changing women’s fashion archetypes in search of something new. “That’s why I’ve gathered a lot of clichéd elements from the women’s locker room, to better identify them, jostle them and hit them – or simply play them down.

Fendi

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

“It all started with Delfina,” Kim Jones said of her latest Fendi collection, referring to Delfina Delettrez Fendi, a third-generation descendant of the Fendi family who is also the house’s creative director of jewelry ( she has also run her own eponymous jewelry brand based in Rome since 2007). “There’s an elegance but a perversity to the way she hijacks Fendi, which is what I like,” Jones explained, noting that this juxtaposition provided the starting point for the collection, which balanced the elegance and classicism with moments of subversion. Much of this was achieved through a fusion of men’s and women’s clothing tropes, an “interpolation of gendered archetypes; the disruption of female sophistication,” as the notes describe. So feminine elements – sheer lingerie-inspired or bias-cut dresses, the shimmering lining of a sequin-embellished coat – meet a sense of utilitarianism in silhouettes inspired by workwear, uniforms and aprons. . Knitwear, largely ribbed and covering ankle-length cardigans and dresses, was draped around the body, while riffs on the seam – one particular style added cape sleeves to a traditional men’s waistcoat – played with the idea of ​​deconstruction. “It’s deconstructed, but luxurious. There’s a little nod to punk and my admiration for DIY, but I’ve moved on to something fancy,” Jones said. From her role in the collection, Delettrez Fendi adorned the models’ ears with double F jewelry. “I wanted to explore the purity of the double F, locked on the ear,” she said. “Like the collection, it goes to the very essence of Fendi.”

Diesel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Diesel A/W 2023)

A vast mound of Durex condoms – 200,000, to be exact – sat in the center of the Diesel showroom, for a show the brand called “freedom, fun, experimentation and play” (another 300,000 will be distributed in Diesel stores this April alongside a capsule collection of clothing, marking Durex’s first collaboration with a fashion brand). “Sex positivity is amazing. We love to play at Diesel, and we’re serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,” said creative director Glenn Martens. “We need to remind everyone that safer sex is still important, we can’t forget that.” The idea of ​​experimentation and play – already a hallmark of Martens’ tenure with the brand – s is reflected in the collection itself, which continued an exploration of denim, here largely distressed (“distress has a new intensity,” according to the collection notes). Demin devoured (a technique developed by the brand internally) was used to give the appearance of wear, revealing panels of skin underneath; while the low rise Moto bumster denim was laundered with ‘whiskers’ (a denim technique that refers to pleats washed out on the thighs of the jeans). His pieces – like a series of overcoats that looked like they were made from melted plastic, or a “burnt-out” leather jacket – continued the theme. But it’s a sense of sexiness and glamor that gave the collection its uniquely liberated vibe, with swathes of rhinestones appearing on thigh-high boots and maxi dresses, Diesel-branded crew necklines and a slew of prints. old campaigns of mouths. and the lips. ‘For sucsexfull life,” joked Martens, a play on Diesel’s perennial catchphrase.