Coi Leray poses with condoms during Milan Fashion Week





Coi Leray apparently left Milan Fashion Week with some memories from the sex-positive presentation of the Diesel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 show. The entire collection was fueled by sex, with Diesel even placing a mountain of Durex condoms at the center of their trail. The company also incorporated 200,000 boxes of other Durex goodies into the display and included the sound of the moans in the show’s audio. After the show, Coi shared some racy snaps using the condoms as props, but not what they typically cover. “Sexy af,” she captioned the image carousel on Wednesday, Feb. 22. In a conversation with vogueDiesel’s creative director, Glenn Martens, explained the significance of this season’s collection. A successful life is about being sex positive, having fun, enjoying life, and being respectful and safe,” he said. “Also, we are a very cheeky and direct brand. To coincide with the release of the brand’s latest collection, free condoms will be available in Diesel stores worldwide in April. On the music side, Coi Leray recently met Pharrell Williams in the studio just as his latest hit Players became his first No. 1 single, after surpassing Billboard‘s Rap Digital Songs chart for the week ending January 21. In a series of photos, the Boston native gave fans a glimpse of her studio session with Pharrell in Paris. Although she didn’t reveal what they were working on, she shared both photos of herself with the multi-platinum producer, along with a muted clip of the two chatting. related news Coi Leray, Doechii, Mavi and more: 2022 rising stars recap January 13, 2023 Originally released on November 30, 2022, Players has seen its success boosted by the songs’ popularity on TikTok and Instagram Reels. A Jersey Club remix by DJ Smallz 732 and a mashup by DJ Paige that saw Coi Lerays Players’ vocals laid on Busta Rhymes’ 1997 hit Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See pushed the single to new heights. In January, the Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five sample disc was re-released on streaming platforms to include both remixes, as well as the Johnny Goldstein-produced instrumental. The remixes drew so much attention that on January 17, Coi Leray released the official Players music video using DJ Smallz’s remix rather than the original track.

