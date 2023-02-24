Dua Lipa wears daring see-through dress and 6-inch heels at GCDS show in Milan – Footwear News





Dua Lipa took a bold approach to dressing for the GCDS Fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week. Arriving front row in Milan to admire Giuliano Calza’s latest creations on Thursday afternoon, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in one of her most daring outfits to date. Her ensemble for the occasion consisted of a black silk bra and briefs, layered under a sheer black dress. The backless piece featured a high neckline, long gloved sleeves and a flowing skirt, all crafted with a spaced out swirling lace pattern.

Dua Lipa attends the GCDS Fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Lipa’s ensemble exuded even more romance through her accessories: a set of swinging silver earrings, a shiny red manicure and a matching heart-shaped clutch with a chunky silver chain handle. When it comes to shoes, Lipa’s attire was completed with a set of very tall platform pumps. Her black patent ensemble featured shiny point-toe uppers with rounded heel counters and ankle straps, as well as chunky platform soles. High heels totaling at least 6 inches in height finished off the pair with a dynamic base, cementing its outfit as a true head-to-toe statement.

Zoom on the Lipa platforms. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Lipa’s ensemble is her latest in Milan, following the black collared dress and loafers she wore to Prada’s Fall 2023 fashion show earlier today.

Dua Lipa attends the Prada Fall 2023 fashion show on February 23, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada Milano Fashion week showcases upcoming fashion collections with shows and presentations in Milano, Italy. Held from February 22 to 27, the fall 2023 program highlights new collections from brands such as Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. PHOTOS: Prada Milan Fashion Week Front Row Celebrates Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer and More for Fall 2023 Collection

