I tried the thong dress trend exposed





As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The thong dress. The whale tail. The thong visible. Whatever you call it, this dating trend isn’t for the faint-hearted, and I should know that. The style is enjoying a casual resurgence, although adventurous dressers gave the look a spin as early as 2019, when Hailey Bieber rocked a bold pink dress at the Met Gala and Alexa Demie showed crystal thong at the premiere of “Euphoria”. Most recently, Bieber wore a strappy Mugler mini dress on New Year’s Eve. And Dua Lipa layered a sheer iridescent sheath over white panties. These are just a few examples of celebrities stepping into the thong dress with the utmost confidence and dedication. In the meantime, I’m a rookie. I called designs like Turn, I.Am.GiaAnd pretty little thing, brands specializing in seductive pieces that push the limits. What happened was various thin strips of fabric that I had to somehow configure over my body. I’m not going to lie, out of the four looks I tried on, I felt completely comfortable in just two. I BMOT (brought my own thong) to the I.Am.Gia halter, as it didn’t have one built in and had low open back material that would have fully displayed my crack ahem. Even after accessorizing and adjusting my glam, these more revealing options felt a little too skimpy, personally. After photographing my outfits and taking them for a spin around town, I decided that I preferred the thong dress trend when the detail is used as the only element of surprise behind a much more modest front. Ahead, join me on my journey to come to this conclusion and browse the exact dresses I wore.

