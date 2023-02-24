This desi nuskha will help prevent hair loss





Nowadays, due to stress and certain lifestyle habits, hair loss has become quite common among both men and women. Moreover, improper diet, poor lifestyle and pollution also play a major role. However, many people take it upon themselves to reverse the problem and end up applying a plethora of hair care products, which can do more harm than good. But don’t worry, we’re here with a simple, desi recipe which promises to keep hair problems at bay.

Dt Shikha Kumari took to Instagram to share a recipe for homemade hair oil to prevent hair loss that anyone, regardless of gender and age, can use. Look at! Ingredients: *5 tablespoons coconut oil

* 2-3 tablespoons mustard oil

*20-25 curry pattas

*1/2 tablespoon Fenugreek seeds

*1/2 tablespoon of kalonji

*1 vitamin E capsule Method: *Add the coconut and mustard oil in a small container and add the curry leaves, fenugreek seeds and kalonji. * Continue to heat the mixture for 5-6 minutes. Once done, turn off the heat, cover the oil and store it in a cool, dry place for 1-2 days. * Strain the oil and apply it to your hair at least twice a week. Dr. Kumari further explained how the oil’s natural ingredients such as curry leaves, nigella seeds, and fenugreek help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. — Benefits of curry leaves * Opens clogged hair follicles, thereby accelerating hair growth. These leaves contain antioxidants that strengthen hair follicles and moisturize the scalp. * The beta-carotene and vitamin B6 contained in these leaves prevent hair thinning. *Maintains black hair by producing melanin, which reduces the grizzled process. — Benefits of nigella seeds * Kalonji oil is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, making it one of the best oils for hair. * It is known to reverse hair damage, help hair regrowth and prevent hair graying. — Benefits of Fenugreek seeds (methi dana) * Rich in folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, iron, protein and nicotine – all of which help reduce hair loss. * It contains lecithin, which strengthens hair follicles and thus helps to treat scalp problems like baldness and thinning hair *Restores bounce to hair by hydrating it. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/say-goodbye-to-hair-fall-desi-nuskha-8218306/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos