Menswear: BBTitans host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu offers suave looks in 7 ensembles

Popular Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been rocking some stylish pieces lately

As the co-host of the ongoing show Big Brother Titans, the media man makes it his business to dazzle fans

In this post, Legit.ng gives fans a refresher on all the looks Ebuka has sported on the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu never misses an opportunity to remind fans that he isn’t called the god of fashion for nothing. Almost every outfit he wears is a hit, as the chances of him disappointing fans are often quite slim. Photos of Ebuka in different outfits. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram The medium is a co-host of the ongoing Big Brother Titans alongside Lawrence Maleka, and has served up looks so far. Take a look at some ensembles worn by the fashionista so far: PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on instagram – Receive the most important news directly in your favorite application! Watch 1 And for his debut look, he gave fans a double 07 boost of energy! He shared photos of his outfit, which saw him look like a million bucks in a dapper tuxedo with white lapels. He wore a black shirt underneath and teamed the look with aviator sunglasses and smart shoes. Watch 2 After wowing fans and viewers with his dapper tuxedo, he returned to the stage looking like a true African fashion god. He draped his fit body in an agbada ensemble with feather cuffs. The look also featured a sequined part in the center of the outfit, matching her cap. Watch 3 Trust Ebuka to always succeed in unconventional cuts! Here he wore a cropped jacket over a grayscale patterned kaftan and a black cap with sunglasses. Watch 4 Here, Ebuka sports a three-piece set with stylish umbrellas. The outfit included a shirt, blazer and a pair of tight-fitting pants, all printed. Watch 5 For the third Sunday Live show, which will see at least four housemates (two pairs) leave the show, Ebuka took the stage in blue attire. He sported an agbada with a single strand of traditional white beads. He paired the look with a bedazzled cap also in the same color and hue. Watch 6 In these photos, he wore a beige blazer with sheer sleeves and striped velvet. He paired the outfit with a cute necklace and his signature sunglasses. Watch 7 And for her most recent look, the media personality wore an adire printed tunic over black pants and a scarf hoodie. The petite fashionista impresses netizens with her stylish transformation video Fashionistas are changing the game and little girls are not left out. A pretty girl has left netizens gushing with love over her video which has gone viral. In the video, we see her holding her outfit before dropping it on the ground. She then lifted her leg as if to step on it. Source: Legit.ng

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/fashion/1521521-mens-fashion-bbtitans-host-ebuka-obi-uchendu-serves-suave-7-ensembles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos