Clothing donations to help Cinderella dance in style | News

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. With the perfect dress, every girl can feel like the belle of the ball.

The annual Cinderella Project will provide prom dresses and accessories to high school students from noon to 3 p.m. on March 4 and 18 at the YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St. in the Kernville section of Johnstown.

Program coordinator Sherri Rae said that since its inception, the program has been able to provide prom dresses to approximately 1,500 young women.

There’s a lot of pressure for high school kids that prom is something they have to do, but it’s expensive and dresses cost several hundred dollars and a lot of families don’t have that, so we want to make sure that it’s achievable so anyone who wants to go can go, she said.

Rae said the organization typically gives out 100 dresses each year, and girls come from Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Blair and Westmoreland counties to find their perfect dress.

Local girls are still the highest percentage, but we have girls from all over, she said. We rely heavily on social media to help us spread the word.

Once inside, the girls check in on the first floor. They have shelves of dresses to choose from on the third floor and use changing rooms on the second and third floors.

The girls have a volunteer assigned to them who helps them through the fitting process.

We have girls coming in as early as 10 or 10:30 to line up to be in the first group, Rae said. We can take about 10-12 girls at a time. They can bring up to five dresses to the locker room at a time, and we have volunteers who will help them choose and wear the dresses. They can try as many as they want until they find one they like.

If a girl chooses a dress, she will be able to choose accessories such as shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Beauty kits containing health and wellness products will be available while supplies last.

Rae said this year’s inventory is packed with dresses and has a diverse range of sizes from 0-30 in many styles.

We’ve always been committed that if a girl comes to us for a dress and can’t find the size she needs, we’ll work with her to eventually buy one with the funds we’ve donated,” Rae said.

Rae said the goal was to make girls feel special when they come to try on dresses.

When you go shopping, you are treated like a princess with people taking care of you to make sure the dress is puffed up, and so are we, she said. We want them to feel that special moment when they look in the mirror and say, it’s the dress. For some of these girls it’s their first time wearing a formal dress and there are others who aren’t used to wearing dresses so we want to help them find the dress that’s right for them. suits them well.

Attendees are encouraged to bring identification, such as a driver’s license, student ID, or school report, to show that they are high school students.

No proof of income is required.

Monetary donations to the program can be made to the Johnstown Cinderella Project Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies or YWCA Greater Johnstown.

An Amazon Cinderella Project wishlist has been created for those interested in purchasing dresses and accessories for the program.

Information about volunteering for tryout days is available on the Cinderella Projects Facebook page.

For more information, call 814-536-3519.