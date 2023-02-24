Men’s Squash heads to Hartford, CT for the CSA Tag Team Championship





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard’s No. 1 men’s squash hits the road this weekend in search of his fourth straight national championship as he travels to Hartford, CT. The Crimson will compete in the Potter Cup at the 2023 ASC Tag Team Championship, opening play against No. 8 Cornell on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. Regardless of the outcome against Cornell, Harvard will face No. 5 Virginia or No. 4 Yale the next day. No. 2 Penn, No. 3 Princeton, No. 6 Trinity and No. 7 Drexel complete the Potter Cup draw. What there is to know The Crimsons closed out their regular season two weekends ago by beating No. 21 St. Lawrence and No. 7 Drexel, both in 9-0 fashion, to finish a perfect 14-0.

Last season, the Crimsons won their third straight national championship in an upset, 5-4 victory over No. 1 Penn. Harvard and Penn could meet again in the Finals this season as the two teams are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

Earlier this season, Harvard managed to get past the Quakers in another 5-4 game. Victory was ultimately key to the Crimson becoming the sole owner of the 2023 Ivy League Championship as the Crimson went on to finish a perfect 6-0 in conference.

senior co-captains, Marwan Tarek And George Crowne , were instrumental in Harvard’s success this season, finishing the regular season 12-0 and 13-1, respectively. Both were also represented in 2023 Ivy-League honours, with both being named to the All-Ivy First Team and Tarek winning Men’s Squash Player of the Year.

In total, the Crimsons have eight players who posted double-digit wins throughout the regular season.

Second year Tate Harms had an incredible sophomore year at Harvard, playing mostly No. 4 for the Crimson and amassing an impressive 12-2 record overall. Going 5-1 in the month of January and coming from behind to claim the decisive victory over No. 2 Penn, Harms was named ASC Men’s Player of the Month for January. For the contest Cornell is 7-7 this season and is making a Potter Cup appearance for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Big Red ended their season with a pair of losses to No. 7 Drexel and No. 6 Virginia a few weekends ago.

The last time the two teams met this year, Harvard won convincingly to claim at least a share of the Ivy League title, beating Cornell 8-1.

The Crimsons have topped the Big Red in their all-time series as Harvard leads 52-2 and has won the last 13 meetings between the two teams. Following Regardless of the results of their first-round game, the Crimsons will face either No. 5 Virginia or No. 4 Yale on Saturday, February 23.

