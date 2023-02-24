Buffalo Sabers beat Lightning in the most unlikely way





The Buffalo Sabers didn’t play a perfect game, but damn it, did Ilya Lyubushkin have a big game in this one, scoring shorthanded in a big win! The Buffalo Sabers almost lost another in their clutches. After leading 5-3 in the third, Buffalo let the Tampa Bay Lightning back into the contest again, and this game was starting to look eerily similar to their 6-5 OT loss to the Bolts on Nov. 28. Worse still, the officials missed a blatant elbow strike which, given the blood on Kyle Okposo’s lip, would have drawn a double minor. In the last minute of the game, they instead called out defenseman Henri Jokiharju with a minor delay, which forced the Sabers to be shorthanded in the first two minutes of overtime. Tampa had plenty of chances to put the Sabers out in the extra frame, and they almost did it early, but the ensuing shot went off the post and Buffalo survived to fight for another minute. The next minute was all they needed, as defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin took control of the puck, broke away and buried it home for his first goal of the season. The Buffalo Sabers played a hard-fought physical game The Sabers passed Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy as a low-end AHL goaltender in this one. Before the game, Vasilevskiy had a 0.919 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA. But Buffalo needed just 23 shots on goal to score six goals on one of the best goaltenders in the game, with Tage Thompson, one of the league’s best centers, might I add, sinking three for another hat trick. The Blue and Gold aren’t known as a physical team, but they landed several hits in this one — 42 in total. Peyton Krebs and Rasmus Dahlin led the way, completing six checks apiece, while Zemgus Girgensons recorded five and Lyubushkin four. No, it wasn’t the cleanest win, and the Sabers still have to learn how to play every 60 minutes because their third period was nothing but trouble. But a win is still a win, especially when it’s against one of the best teams in the NHL.

