Fashion
Laine London lets you hire (and customize) your wedding dress
Lundyn Carter had only been shopping for her wedding dress for a few days, but she was already frustrated with the process. I noticed a lack of diversity in sizes and styles and that added pressure to make a decision quickly, she said of her search nearly nine years ago.
When she remembered that her mother had saved her grandmother’s wedding dress, Mrs Carter decided to forgo the hassle of dress shopping. At her wedding in 2014, Ms Carter wore a reconstructed version of her grandmother’s dress. But modifications still cost close to $5,000.
In 2018, Ms. Carter opened Wool London, an Atlanta-area wedding dress rental company, to help with the issues she’s been having. At Laine London, brides can rent a designer wedding dress with sizes ranging from 0 to 32. Rental prices, which include alterations and an accessory, start at $1,200 for seven days, a price lower than the mean. $1,800 it costs to buy a dress that is usually worn once, depending on the knot. (A designer wedding dress can cost a lot more.)
With an average of five rentals per dress, Ms. Carter is focused on extending the life cycle of a wedding dress, which can reduce its environmental impact. So much time and energy goes into just one dress, she said. Why is only one person using it and then it’s gone?
In order to achieve multiple uses of a dress while ensuring that it is personalized and tailored to the bride, Laine London uses in-house tailors and dry cleaners who help maintain the condition of a dress between the uses.
Laine London has two upcoming pop-ups at Showfields department store: one in New York from March 20 to September 17 and another in Washington DC from May 22 to November 5.
In an interview, Ms. Carter discussed size inclusion and her goals for the wedding dress rental industry. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.
What gap in the wedding industry are you trying to fill?
The pattern has really been the same for as long as anyone can remember: you buy that expensive dress, wear it, and then dry clean it. Then you put it in your mom’s basement or try to resell it online on a resale site.
It’s very tedious and just doesn’t reflect how we live our lives today. Were all shopping on resale websites and getting ride share. If we were doing this in every other area of our lives, how come we can’t do this on one of the most important and special days of our lives? We care so much about the durability and where our clothes come from and how long we wear them, why can’t we transfer that to the wedding industry?
We know that 77% of brides would rent formal wear, so the demand is there. But this option is not yet available. This is our goal.
How to customize a dress for renting customers?
We have around 200-250 dresses. One dress in particular that we call the pocket dress is an A-line mikado satin wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, cathedral train, front slit and pockets. We asked women of all ages and walks of life to wear this dress and customize it in their own way: a removable train, sleeves or an oversized bow at the back. We call it The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants dress because whether you’re 5ft 2in or 5ft 10in, this dress is just what you need.
We have four in-house tailors and do all our alterations in-house. We need to get multiple uses out of it, but we also really want to make it feel like your dress. What do you want to look like? How do you want to feel on the big day?
With an average of five rentals per dress, how can you make several alterations on the same dress?
One of the main reasons they were able to do this was because they were buying dresses directly from designers, rather than buying a dress from a bride who was looking to sell her dress. We can’t control what was done to this dress before it fell on us. We have four wedding dress designers: Justin Alexander, Tarik Ediz, Oksana Mukha, Pollardi Fashion Group.
And we make sure the dress has the qualities that can change well for multiple women while maintaining its integrity. We want to make sure that if a bride rents on the fifth rental, she is in the same condition as if renting for the very first time.
You offer sizes 0-32. How do you promote sizing inclusiveness?
Our website is not your traditional wedding site where you see rows and rows of images of designers’ models. That’s because we wanted to make sure the dresses brides see on our site and on our social media reflect what they’ll actually look like. The majority of our content is user-generated content where brides, after getting their professional photos, send them to us and have been able to upload them to our site and social media.
We also do not charge extra for plus sizes. Even though our designers charge us extra for larger sizes when we buy them in bulk, we do not offset these costs for the bride.
What are your goals for Laine London?
As we continue to grow the business and get our name out there, I think many more women will consider renting. Right now it’s really about: if you don’t know, then you don’t know.
What would you say to a bride who is reluctant to rent such an expensive dress? I guess you want her to be relaxed on her wedding day and not worry about tears or wine stains.
We have never had a dress in such poor condition that it could no longer be rented. We want a bride to enjoy every moment of her day. Have fun and take care of the rest, but don’t jump in the pool!
