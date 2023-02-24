Laine London lets you hire (and customize) your wedding dress

Lundyn Carter had only been shopping for her wedding dress for a few days, but she was already frustrated with the process. I noticed a lack of diversity in sizes and styles and that added pressure to make a decision quickly, she said of her search nearly nine years ago.

When she remembered that her mother had saved her grandmother’s wedding dress, Mrs Carter decided to forgo the hassle of dress shopping. At her wedding in 2014, Ms Carter wore a reconstructed version of her grandmother’s dress. But modifications still cost close to $5,000.

In 2018, Ms. Carter opened Wool London, an Atlanta-area wedding dress rental company, to help with the issues she’s been having. At Laine London, brides can rent a designer wedding dress with sizes ranging from 0 to 32. Rental prices, which include alterations and an accessory, start at $1,200 for seven days, a price lower than the mean. $1,800 it costs to buy a dress that is usually worn once, depending on the knot. (A designer wedding dress can cost a lot more.)

With an average of five rentals per dress, Ms. Carter is focused on extending the life cycle of a wedding dress, which can reduce its environmental impact. So much time and energy goes into just one dress, she said. Why is only one person using it and then it’s gone?