Adidas pays tribute to Messi with a special collection

It’s been one hell of a year for Lionel Messi, in a good way. By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina, Messi has established himself as the GOAT and it doesn’t look like he’s going to slow down any time soon. Thus, in order to celebrate his exploits, Adidas has launched a new collection pack dedicated to Lionel Messi entitled “L10NEL M35SI”.

Adidas x Lionel Messi: what is the collection about?

Just fell 🐐 https://t.co/CiiJ162XMm adidas celebrate 35 years of Lionel Messi by incorporating 10 years of iconic Messi designs into their first signature boot of 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MVlV6uVbLq — Pro: Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) February 21, 2023

For the L10NEL M35SI pack, Adidas took inspiration from Messi’s iconic boots which are part of the Argentine footballer’s unrivaled style of play. Adidas has released a collection of shoes and apparel as an ode to player number 10 aka “El Diez” and his glorious career.

Known as the X Speedportal boot, the shoes feature a striking orange, black and light blue colourway, while the expressive and fluid design draws on Messi’s incredible history with Adidas, particularly the brand’s footwear.

These shoes have a soft and durable coated textile or synthetic upper that contains at least 50% recycled material. They also have a cushioned midsole that provides comfort. You’ll be able to channel your inner Messi and show off crisp moves while wearing these shoes as they’re designed to allow for optimal changes of direction, especially when making clean cuts.

Apart from footwear, the collection also includes apparel including jerseys, t-shirts, training pants and shorts. The training shirt features a patchwork print of the X Speedportal boot design, while the graphic tees feature Messi’s artwork. The collection is also available for children.

Starting today, the L10NEL M35SI Bundle can be purchased online and in select stores.

(Hero and image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Lionel Messi and Adidas)