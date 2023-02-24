Buttigieg laughed for appearing to wear dress boots while on the pitch in East Palestine, Ohio





Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared to be wearing dress boots while monitoring the train derailment on the ground in Eastern Palestine, Ohio . Buttigieg visited Ohio Thursday, nearly three weeks after the Eastern Palestine train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the environment. The secretary appeared to be wearing dress leather boots, instead of heavy-duty shoes like work boots, while surveying the damage in the city. BUTTIGIEG DODGES QUESTIONS AS HIS PRESS SECRETARY REFUSED TO BE ON CAMERA IN EAST PALESTINE A Department of Transportation spokesperson told FOX News Digital that the shoes were “boots” but had no trace of the brand. “The secretary was wearing boots,” the spokesperson said. “We have no record of the brand they are.” “I would rather point out to you the three-pronged plan he presented recently to increase rail safety and accountability, which is probably more of interest to the people of eastern Palestine and any community with a rail line running through it right now. than secretaries’ choice of footwear, which is a totally irrelevant topic,” the spokesperson added. Several Republicans online slammed Buttigieg for wearing “dress shoes” while investigating the toxic chemical spill in Ohio. “Not at all shocked that Mayor Pete is wearing dress shoes in Eastern Palestine,” Ohio Senate GOP spokesman Tom Evans wrote. On his first trip to eastern Palestine, Ohio, to inspect the site of the catastrophic train derailment, US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ignored questions from reporters while his press secretary tried to manage the media. Publicist Kerry Arndt grew irritated when she realized reporters were going to videotape her answers, repeatedly asking them to turn off the cameras or she wouldn’t answer any of their questions. The tense exchange was filmed by Turning Point USA’s Savannah Hernandez on Thursday morning after Buttigieg arrived in the stricken Ohio town. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In the video, Hernandez first approached the cabinet secretary and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as he spoke with residents. She asked, “Mayor Pete, why did it take you two and a half weeks to get here and respond to East Palestine? Do you want to apologize to the people of this town for the slow response? Buttigieg completely ignored Hernandez and walked into a nearby building as his publicist called the reporter, saying, “I’m his publicist, I can help you.” The secretary visited Thursday after former President Trump’s visit to the city, bringing bottled water and supplies. FOX News Digital’s Aubrie Spady and Gabriel Hayes contributed reporting.

