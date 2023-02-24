Fashion finds a way to stay true to itself

Penelope Alizarin Conley worcester lives a multifaceted life as a parent, a musician known for PennySTEMS, a model, and a master bike repair technician.

“My wheels are literally spinning in every direction,” said Conley, who recently carved out another calling for herself, as an influencer with a followed by nearly 40,000 on Instagram. “I do a lot of thrift store shopping,” said Conley, who tags the stores where she finds her outfits.

Recently, Conley’s musical endeavors made Worcester Magazine’s Love Songs list.

“A happy person who has nothing to hide”

Favorite stops include Sweet Jane Creator Consignment,Maria’s modern muse, and Dirt.

“It’s more than I enjoy doing it,” Conley said. “I like to dress up. Whenever I have a friend who comes to visit I always take them to one of the thrift shops around Worcester. All my friends are fashionable. He chances are they’ll find something amazing.”

But for Conley, checking thrift and consignment stores means more than finding great looks at deep discounts. Like a trans woman, it is also part of a journey of self-expression and self-discovery.

Conley said, “Raising my kids, they wouldn’t see a depressed person with something to hide, but a happy person with nothing to hide.”

An uncertain journey

In my twenties, Conley recalled, “I knew something was different, because I was going out somewhere, to a friend’s house or something. “Dress more feminine. I was the life of the party. If I wore my T-shirt and jeans, I’d hang back and not talk much.”

Conley added: “I knew for a long time what to do, but I didn’t know what steps to take. In 2003, I didn’t have a pageant. I didn’t know what transgender was. Nothing at all. that was in my life.”

It was some time later, after the birth of her first child and before the arrival of her second child, Conley took time off from work and went to college, studying early childhood education. “I had a lot of time to do some soul-searching. I looked at a pile of women’s clothes. ‘Why do I feel so much joy wearing clothes?'”

Conley said: “My partner said, ‘You could come out as transgender.

A big step

With this, Conley began donating or consigning his men’s clothing to Worcester’s many thrift stores. “I would use the money to buy women’s clothing. After about two years, my hair had grown. I talked to a doctor about getting medicine, and the rest is history.”

But making his decision public was far from easy. “Even though I came out to my former partner in 2017, I didn’t tell anyone until 2019. But then I told everyone. I was scared nobody loves me.”

Conley said: “I was afraid that no one would accept me, that years later I would have regrets or be like, ‘What am I doing? I put myself in a marginalized community. I paint a target on my back. What if I’m hanging out with my friends and someone starts bullying me? »

The reactions of his family were complex. “My dad at least calls me Penelope. My dad said to me, ‘Before you came out, for 38 years, you were a totally different person.'”

Of savings, Conley said, “The best part about going to a thrift store versus a big box store is first and foremost that it’s affordable and you never know what you’re going to find.”

It also means overcoming certain hesitations. Walking into a store like Sweet Jane’s or Maria’s Modern Muse, which cater primarily to women, Conley said, “I was a little scared at first. Not anymore. I don’t have a reason anymore.”

