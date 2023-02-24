Vanity Fair published a fashion article on Sam Brinton, presented an allegedly stolen dress





Vanity Fair magazine published a fashion series in 2022 featuring disgraced former White House official Sam Brinton, who identifies as non-binary wearing clothes that were allegedly stolen four years earlier. Briton, who was loaded with felonies for allegedly stealing luggage from multiple airports, was removed as a nuclear official in President Joe Bidens’ administration last December and the story just took a strange turn. Asya Khamsin, a fashion designer, recalled one of her own suitcases being stolen from an airport in 2018 and, out of curiosity, visited Brintons’ social media pages. To her surprise, she said she saw several items from her personal collection splashed onto Brintons’ wire. I saw the pictures. They were my custom designs, which were lost in this bag in 2018. It was carrying my clothes, which were stolen, she said Fox News Digital. But that was not all. Vanity Fair too published a series of photos featuring Brinton on February 21, 2022 titled All the Style of Sam Brinton. The caption gave a brief description, saying: The nuclear engineer, appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as deputy secretary at the top of the Department of Energy, has, despite his role, come into the crosshairs of controversy. The reason? A wardrobe made up of stilettos, grandiose evening dresses and flamboyant lipsticks. But according to a few social media sleuths, one of Khamsins’ dresses also appeared in the broadcast. OH MY GOD. Vanity Fair did a fashion piece on Sam Brinton featuring him in one of the stolen dresses. pic.twitter.com/NXWh72QPBo Whispers of dementia (@mgEyesOpen) February 23, 2023 OH MY GOD. Vanity Fair did a fashion piece on Sam Brinton featuring the ousted Biden official in one of the stolen dresses, Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) tweeted, sharing a photo of Vanity Fair’s title page in response to a photo of the designer alleging the dress was his. Brinton was charged after Las Vegas police matching surveillance photos of a suspected luggage thief with a photo of Brinton wearing the same shirt that was posted to Instagram the same day the surveillance footage was taken. CLICK HERE TO GET THE DAILY WIRE APP The former Biden official was eventually identified by a white T-shirt with a large rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design, but was allegedly filmed picking up luggage at the Las Vegas airport. Brinton exhibited several signs of abnormal behavior while carrying the victims’ luggage, which are clues suspects typically give when committing luggage theft, Las Vegas investigators wrote in their report. Specifically, Brinton removed the victims’ luggage from the carousel and examined the tag. Then placing it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching or approaching, the report continued. Remove him from the carousel and demonstrate the same behavior by looking around before quickly walking away. Brinton having checked in only one piece of baggage, which Brinton had already collected from the carousel, had no reason to examine and take any other baggage. Ryan Saavedra contributed to this report.

