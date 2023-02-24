Photos of ex-Biden official wearing clothes the designer alleges were stolen spotted in Vanity Fair’s ‘style’ article





Vanity Fair was found to feature images of Sam Brinton, a non-binary former high-ranking official in the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, wearing dresses that a designer says were stolen from her. This latest controversy emerged after Asya Khamsin, a Tanzanian fashion designer, accused Brinton of stealing her luggage full of tailored dresses from an airport in 2018. Brinton, facing various theft charges for stealing luggage from airports across America, was released without bond last week. He was removed from his post in the Biden administration following the incidents last year. Following the designer’s allegation, an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted an old Vanity Fair article featuring Brinton in one of Khamsin’s dresses. NON-BINARY BIDEN NUCLEAR OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH STOLEN WOMAN’S LUGGAGE AT AIRPORT After Governor Ron DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw posted Khamsin’s photos of her dresses and Brinton wearing them (tweeting, “‘Cultural Appropriation’ is beautiful and brave as long as you’re ~non-binary~ “), a Twitter user replied with a screenshot of the Vanity Fair article. “OMG. Vanity Fair did a fashion piece on Sam Brinton featuring him in one of the stolen dresses. [laughing emojis]“, tweeted the account. The Vanity Fair article, published in the Italian version of the magazine on February 21, 2022, was titled “All the style of Sam Brinton”. It showed the bureaucrat wearing Khamsin’s robes at a Trevor Project event in 2018, the same year she said her robes were taken. NON-BINARY BIDEN OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON CHARGED WITH GRAND LARCENIA AMID SEPARATE THEFT CHARGES Khamsin told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that she recently saw a report that Brinton had been accused of stealing several pieces of luggage across the country and noticed the former official appeared to be wearing his clothes in several photos. Khamsin said she packed the same clothes in a bag that went missing on March 9, 2018 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. “I saw the images. They were my custom designs, which were lost in this bag in 2018,” she said. “He was wearing my clothes, which were stolen.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The DOE announced Dec. 12 that Brinton had left the agency but would not comment on the reason for the departure after being charged in Minnesota and Nevada. A DOE spokesperson said the agency was not authorized to comment on personnel matters. Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/photos-ex-biden-official-wearing-dress-designer-alleges-stolen-spotted-vanity-fair-style-feature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos