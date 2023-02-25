Fashion
Saweetie stuns in a hot pink mini dress and coat
Saweetie stuns in a hot pink mini dress and coat as she joins Lily Collins, Denzel Washington and others on the court at the Lakers game
Stars turned out in droves Thursday night to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Saweetie turned heads as she attended the match in a thigh-grazing pink dress with matching coat and boots.
The rapper, 29, put on a busty display in the plunging number, which she teamed with layers of necklaces and a small kitten-shaped handbag.
The beauty flaunted her toned legs on the court two weeks after LeBron James made NBA history, taking his career total to 38,388 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for nearly 40 years.
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell were also seen seated courtside, alongside Denzel Washington and more.
Saweetie looked amazing in the hot pink petite number, which showed off her slim figure – as well as her toned legs and ample cleavage.
The brunette beauty added a matching color coat, which she pulled slightly off her shoulders; she wore knee-high boots and layers of necklaces to complete her glamorous look.
Lily, 33, kept it casual in a Lakers t-shirt, adding a leather jacket and jeans.
Her husband Charlie wore a vintage-inspired knit sweater with the team name engraved on it.
Legendary actor Denzel Washington watched the game on the field with his wife Pauletta Washington.
The 68-year-old award-winning actor kept it casual in an Adidas jacket and sweats, adding a baseball cap.
Actor James Franco wore a printed white sweatshirt, black jeans and an orange hat for game night.
Mindy Kaling was also present at the side of the pitch with her father Avu Chokalingam, who wore a denim outfit over a yellow jersey.
