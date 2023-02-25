Naomi Biden helps hold Jill’s dress up as she winds up arriving in Kenya

Naomi Biden helped Jill Biden hold up her dress as they blustery arrived in Kenya on Friday, preventing her grandmother from having an embarrassing moment in front of the cameras.

The first granddaughter, 29, stepped in to help after a gust of wind sent the first lady’s dress past her knees and into potentially dangerous territory after she exited her blue plane and Air Force white.

Naomi kept one hand firmly on the skirt of Jill Biden’s blue dress as the two walked down the stairs side by side.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter are on day three of their five-day trip to Africa, where they are working to strengthen relations with the United States and trying to counter China’s influence on the continent. They arrived in Nairobi after spending three days in Namibia.

The first lady will spend much of her time in Kenya focusing on food insecurity, an issue affecting an estimated six million Kenyans due to drought conditions in the arid country. The Biden administration also blames the Russian invasion of Ukraine for contributing to food shortages.

And Jill Biden sent her prayers to her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelensky and to all Ukrainians on the first anniversary of the invasion.

“I just wanted to say on the first anniversary of Ukraine that not a day goes by that I don’t think of President Zelensky, Olena, their families and all Ukrainians and what they go through and how hard they fight to keep their freedom,” she told reporters traveling with her on her plane.

At the foot of the plane, upon her arrival in Kenya, two little girls in pink dresses offered flowers to Jill Biden to welcome her to the country.

The wind intervened again, sending the first lady’s dress flying.

Next, a troupe of dancers sang “Welcome to Kenya” in Swahili and danced to the rhythm of wooden drums.

This is Jill Biden’s third trip to Kenya.

During her three days in the country, she will visit a drought-affected area in Kenya to highlight the problem of food insecurity.

“The Horn of Africa is experiencing a historic drought which, compounded by the impacts of climate change and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, has increased food insecurity and threatened livelihoods across the region,” noted the White House.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, about a third of Kenyans live in poverty and 29% of children in rural areas are food insecure.

Jill Biden visited Kenya in 2011 – when she was second lady – amid East Africa’s worst drought in 60 years. During this trip, she also met with Somali refugees and held meetings about how the United States could help address the ongoing food and refugee crisis.

She later wrote of visiting the Kibera community in Nairobi: “The quality of life is almost unimaginable, there is no electricity in the houses and little access to running water. But it was there that I met some of the bravest women and girls I will never forget, who are fighting to change circumstances in their communities.

Kenya has been plagued by a dry rainy season.

President Joe Biden, speaking in Poland on Tuesday, criticized Russia for exacerbating the global food crisis.

“Putin has tried to starve the world, blockading Black Sea ports to try to prevent Ukraine from exporting its grain, exacerbating the global food crisis which has hit developing countries in Africa particularly hard,” he said. he declared. “This week, my wife Jill Biden is traveling to Africa to help bring attention to this critical issue.”

Additionally, during her trip, the first lady will focus on empowering women — including issues related to gender-based violence — and youth and promoting the administration’s pro-democracy message.

Kenya has experienced violence around its elections. The country has also seen its rate of violence against women increase since the COVID pandemic.

Nearly half of women in the region experience gender-based violence in their lifetime, and a third of Kenyan girls experience some form of sexual violence before they turn 18, according to the Gender Violence Recovery Center at the Women’s Hospital from Nairobi.

Naomi Biden has been with the first lady every step of the way, so far.

Naomi Biden is the oldest granddaughter in the First Family and lives in the White House. She had her wedding to Peter Neal on the South Lawn in November.

Jill Biden has defended bringing her granddaughter on a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa, noting that other presidents and first ladies have brought family members on trips abroad.

“It’s so great for me to be able to bring a family member. I think it’s a tradition, or, in fact, we’ve seen other families from first families, bring family members to see the rest of the world and just experience the world,’ she said during a stopover in Namibia.

Michelle Obama brought her daughters Sasha and Malia to Africa during her visit in June 2016. And Hillary Clinton brought her daughter Chelsea during her trip to the region.