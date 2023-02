Cynthia Baileys – Cutout Corset Dress for Creed 3 Premiere Red Carpet

If three is trending, it’s official: Cynthia Bailey has entered the era of black dresses on the red carpet. Over the past few weeks,The Real Housewives of Atlantaalum hit events in a series of jaw-droppingly dark looks. And his last might just be the (black) cherry on top. But first, let’s review the month of Cynthia kills. For a Grammy party in early February, the Atlanta mom hit the town in a sleek and sexy strapless look. Next, she appeared on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder number by Balmain. Both dresses were black, and Cynthia didn’t stray far from the dark palette for her latest red carpet event. In a Feb. 23 Instagram post, Cynthia debuted her latest all-black dress. Photo shows the Lake Bailey resident standing outside the Regal Cinema Atlantic station, where she attended a screening ofCredo 3. Out tonight! she wrote in her caption, adding a popcorn emoji. went out andshowout. Cynthia’s movie night look consisted of a corset dress with cutouts, and black fashion clung to each of her curves. She paired the dress with sparkly sandals. Her favorite hairstylist and makeup artist, Jason Tavares, was on beauty duty. Cynthias glam included dark shadows, glossy lips and coral cheeks. (She may have stashed some extra sparkle in her Alexander McQueen clutch, which she branded Order Luxe.) She wore a custom hairpiece from Bundles by Bell, which let curls fall over her shoulders. Does this woman know how to work it or what? Cynthia’s red carpet outing followed her 56th birthday, which she celebrated in style.Lycrastyle, that is. Her celebratory snaps from the day showed her posing in a skintight jumpsuit after the next one. And what else would you wear to usher in a year of positive change? In a birthday message, the former model wrote: [I]read somewhere that the number 56 represents growth, change, new beginnings, spirituality [and] transformation. ALL RIGHT!!! [I]am ready! But Cynthias’ season for change (and black dresses) started long before her birthday. In early 2023, she shared an inspiring post. New energy, new beginnings, she writes, displaying a radiant smile. ShowThe Real Housewives of AtlantaonPeacockand theBravo app.

