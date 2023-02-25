Why Louis Vuitton chose Pharrell as its menswear designer

Earlier this month at the Grammys, Pharrell Williams walked the red carpet in a striking look: an Ernest W. Baker quilted red leather tracksuit under a faux fur jacket, pointed black boots and teardrop glasses set with diamonds signed Tiffany.

It was both rigid and a little sordid, fast and yet unhurried. More importantly, it felt like a deeply rooted and tastefully restrained nod to early hip-hop fashion, when the sleazy sensuality of the 1970s gave way to the concrete realism of the 80s. -hop, Mr. Williams, one of the defining music producers of the 2000s and one of the longtime style innovators, sent quietly coded messages about how he had inherited and absorbed the lan from those who had preceded.

And with his appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton announced last week, perhaps a quietly coded message of how he would guide the company in the future and how Mr Williams , the first hip-hop artist to head a major fashion house, could take the reins from Virgil Abloh, who held the position until his death in 2021, and whose frame has remained at the center of subsequent collections.

More than any hip-hop celebrity outside of Ye (formerly Kanye West), Mr. Williams has made creating provocative fashion territory central to his craft. From art-skate brat to cartoon-bling hyperrealist to funhouse-mirror schoolboy to extravagant hippie, he’s been experimenting with his personal canvas for more than two decades. And he’s been a high fashion collaborator for almost as long, working with Louis Vuitton in addition to Chanel, Moncler and Tiffany.