Fashion
Why Louis Vuitton chose Pharrell as its menswear designer
Earlier this month at the Grammys, Pharrell Williams walked the red carpet in a striking look: an Ernest W. Baker quilted red leather tracksuit under a faux fur jacket, pointed black boots and teardrop glasses set with diamonds signed Tiffany.
It was both rigid and a little sordid, fast and yet unhurried. More importantly, it felt like a deeply rooted and tastefully restrained nod to early hip-hop fashion, when the sleazy sensuality of the 1970s gave way to the concrete realism of the 80s. -hop, Mr. Williams, one of the defining music producers of the 2000s and one of the longtime style innovators, sent quietly coded messages about how he had inherited and absorbed the lan from those who had preceded.
And with his appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton announced last week, perhaps a quietly coded message of how he would guide the company in the future and how Mr Williams , the first hip-hop artist to head a major fashion house, could take the reins from Virgil Abloh, who held the position until his death in 2021, and whose frame has remained at the center of subsequent collections.
More than any hip-hop celebrity outside of Ye (formerly Kanye West), Mr. Williams has made creating provocative fashion territory central to his craft. From art-skate brat to cartoon-bling hyperrealist to funhouse-mirror schoolboy to extravagant hippie, he’s been experimenting with his personal canvas for more than two decades. And he’s been a high fashion collaborator for almost as long, working with Louis Vuitton in addition to Chanel, Moncler and Tiffany.
Within hip-hop, Mr. Williams has been influential and also an idiosyncratic dandy whose sartorial experiments, particularly in recent years, lie well outside conventional silhouettes. Frequently, on the red carpet, the hell wears a slender suit with shorts that hit just above the knee, sometimes successfully, like his black tie look at the 2014 Oscars, and sometimes more awkwardly, like the camouflage outfit at the Oscars. 2019. At the 2014 Grammys, he wore a red leather track jacket with an oversized brown Vivienne Westwood derby, an outfit that launched 1,000 memes. It was a visual distortion of someone who usually presents as tightly controlled, and a pop culture Rorschach test for tolerance of male weirdness.
None of these outfits particularly scream hip-hop, which is one reason cynical readings of Mr. Williams’ nomination as a simple and perhaps cowardly acknowledgment of hip-hop’s continued influence on contemporary men’s clothing are insufficient.
Instead, Mr. Williams has a distinctive approach to luxury, which begins with hip-hop’s commitment to the reappropriation of class signifiers, but also extends to California leisure, Japanese fantasy, European elegance and the carefree calm of royalty. He constantly telegraphs opulence and panache, in a way that seems learned but not studied.
Mr. Williams’ style is a demonstration of how hip-hop style can be expressed as an ideology, a set of principles, even through clothing from different traditions.
In this, he is a philosophical split from Mr. Abloh, who took familiar references to hip-hop style, etched leather jackets, baggy jeans, basketball sneakers and brought them into the Louis Vuitton atelier. Mr. Abloh approached clothing design with a childlike artistic dynamism, pricking, tearing and drawing until a new take on an old thing began to look like it had always been that way. Handyman and DJ, he took Louis Vuitton, still the least valuable of French houses, and radically updated it, soaking up the spirit of Dapper Dan and making wardrobe essentials for the hip elite. -hop new money (and young people who imitate them).
Mr. Abloh has spawned imitators, both in literal design and also in approach. The codes of men’s luxury in recent years are unquestionably derived from hip-hop, even when the designer is not from the hip-hop community. But no designer or house has quite replicated Abloh’s blend of colorful imagination and joyful provocation.
It seems unlikely that Mr. Williams will try either, although he has at times shown a similar penchant for remixing and amplifying hip-hop staples. For Moncler in 2010, he designed a shiny black down vest cut in the shape of a bulletproof vest, made of yarn from recycled plastic bottles. And nowhere is that impulse clearer than in the series of jewelry he designed alongside longtime hip-hop jewelry icon Jacob Arabo.
During the recent auction of his jewelry by Mr. Williams on Joopiter, his own auction platform, he sold several of these pieces, including a diamond-covered Rubiks Cube keyring; skateboard pendants in yellow gold covered with pink and yellow white diamonds; a gold grid adorned with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies; and the pice de resistance, the 2005 NERD chain with pastel diamond-covered links and the three band members rendered as sparkling cartoon characters.
But these pieces date from the early years of Mr Williams’ career, shortly after he founded the Billionaire Boys Club with Nigo, which specialized in cheerful print hoodies and trainers and was a version Japanese-influenced simplified of what was happening elsewhere in hip-hop way.
More recently, Mr. Williams has become preoccupied with old-fashioned luxury and ways to subvert it from within. Her 2019 collaboration with Chanel included cheeky mules and loafers in contrasting colors, an oversized flap bag, circular sunglasses and an oversized tufted tote bag in berry and citrus colors, all named after her. in such a natural way that it barely registered how disturbing it was. (The full contours of Mr. Williams’ relationship with Tiffany, another LVMH brand, are not known. But for more than a year he has been wearing these diamond glasses.)
Not all of his clothing collaborations have been aesthetic successes. His sneaker projects with Adidas generally disappointed some Stan Smiths in surprising colors and his NMD Humanrace running sneakers, with laces only on the top of the foot, were modern but clunky. (Williams Humanrace-brand sportswear isn’t essential, but apparently the skin-care products are solid.)
But these have always seemed to be the most pro forma part of her fashion catalog, the shrugging work of a famous person who was granted money at hand.
Mr. Williams’ new job demands more, of course. Now an employee of LVMH, the current club of billionaire boys, he will have the luxury of relying on others to fully build his vision, not just on the designers and modelers of the Vuitton workshop, who, like the permanent staff of the White House, serve regardless of who is in charge.
Maybe hell be on talent like Cynthia Lu, his former assistant and stylist, whose Cactus Plant Flea Market brand is a smart, down-to-earth take on streetwear (and recently collaborated with Nike and McDonalds). Or almost certainly Nigo, the founder of A Bathing Ape and an inspiration to several generations of streetwear designers, whom Mr. Abloh brought in as a collaborator and who has been in cahoots with Mr. Williams for two decades.
These two designers have made careers based on a deep and forward-looking reading of how hip-hop and streetwear culture could be refined, embellished and expanded.
Given LVMH’s vast resources, its likely Mr. Williams will want to do the same. By choosing him to lead its menswear, Louis Vuitton gets to have him both ways to continue the optical embrace of hip-hop, its culture, its audience and its purchasing power, while going beyond the points of familiar contact with hip-hop. style.
His nomination also sets the stage for young hip-hop stars with signature style Tyler, The Creator, or perhaps ASAP Rocky to perhaps one day take on a similar role. Wearing clothes well is of course not the same as designing them. But the role of a contemporary creative director is more akin to that of an interpreter of the times. Mr. Williams has lived in hip-hop and looked to the future for more than 20 years, a valuable perspective for a world of luxury menswear that has already absorbed hip-hop and hopes to guess what might come next.
