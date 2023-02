The White Lotus Fashion Glow-Up is almost complete

If you happen to be a cast member of the entire season two of the hit HBO showThe White Lotusit seems like there was a good chance you’d start your year by returning to the European surroundings of the Four Seasons Taormina to sit front row at a fashion show. It all started in mid-January, when Adam DiMarco (who played nice boy Albie in Season 2) walked the runway for Dior and Prada during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Elsewhere in town, Theo James (aka mean tech bro Cameron) attended Giorgio Armani’s show alongside his co-star Will Sharpe (aka sweet tech bro Ethan), who later met another actor key to the HBO multiverse, Murray Barlett who previously played harassed manager of the Armond Hotel atwhite lotus the first season and more recently the post-apocalyptic lover Frankin episode three ofThe last of us number one at Loewe. Then Sabrina Impacciatore (Armonds’ second season predecessor Valentina) sat in the front row of adifferent Production JW Anderson, presenting Loewe designers for his eponymous label, wearing a jumpsuit screen-printed with a beach sunset. (Simona Tabasco, who played charming local sex worker Lucia, was there too.) When in Italy, right? Adam DiMarco at Prada. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Will Sharpe and Murray Bartlett at Loewe. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Then, at New York Fashion Week, Meghann Fahy (Cameron’s artfully zen-like wife Daphne) sat front row at Proenza Schouler, and Tabasco and Beatrice Grann, who starred as Mia, partner in Lucias screen, hit Michael Kors together, in the same week they posed next to each other ina campaign on the theme of Valentine’s Day for Kim Kardashian’s lingerie brand, Skims. Meanwhile, the lithe Jon Gries (who played Greg, the conniving husband of Jennifer Coolidges character Tanya McQuoid) actuallymarket in the Eckhaus Latta runway, sporting a chartreuse knit top and tailored linen pants. It turns out, byTHENew York Times, girlfriend Griess is a friend of Mark; the designers, presumably fans, asked her to model in the show. Gries admitted to theTime he’s not really a fashion guy, i only wear corduroy pants, he said. But luckily, before embarking on his first runway walk, he received clear, unfashionable instructions: They said, you walk the streets of New York, and your mind is elsewhere. And I said, you mean like you’re listening to headphones? And they said, Exactly. Jon Gries on the Eckhaus Latta podium. Rodin Banica/Getty Images

