Fashion
Blandstanding is all the rage as Milan Fashion Week embraces the practical | Milan Fashion Week
Blandstanding is the new platform for Milan fashion week.
At Gucci, the departure of designer Alessandro Michele, a master swimmer of modern maximalism, brought jeans, blazers and practical shoulder bags back to the catwalks. With new recruit Sabato de Sarno yet to arrive from his current position at Valentino, this collection was a group effort from the team left behind by Michele, and the theatrical flourishes of their former boss and mentor were still evident in Smartie colored faux furs. and microscopic diamond bikini tops.
But there were strong hints of a deviation towards the sensible in double-breasted trouser suits and classic beige trench coats. Handbags were reasonably sized rather than tiny; moccasins were made sturdy with creeper soles. The venue, which was designed as an office lobby with models arriving and departing via rows of elevators, placed those looks firmly in the real world. An army of high-profile Gucci ambassadors, including musicians A$AP Rocky and Florence Welch, and actors Dakota Johnson and Julia Garner, have been recruited to pack the office’s reception-style banquettes, as a visual reminder that Gucci remains a force to be reckoned with in fashion. The message of this placeholder show: stay tuned.
The shift from fancy dress to real-life clothing was the mood change of the week. Prada showed off a jaw-dropping collection of everyday skirts, shirts and pants; The Max Maras models were thoughtfully wrapped in comfortable layers designed to celebrate the dignity of the women who wear our clothes, the respective designers said.
The first line is rocked by this unexpected absence of shock factor. High drama had become fashion’s signature look. Over the past year, the deliberately provocative fashion shows reminiscent of a dress sprayed on the body from a can at Coperni, the fake lion heads that scandalized animal lovers at Schiaparelli have taken over putting models in hot pants or celebrities in the front row as the surest route to making headlines.
Milan’s most powerful designers have introduced a radical new trend for ordinary clothing. Giorgio Armani presented his manifesto for clothes that bring out the person, not the character at Emporio Armani, where skirts with a convenient hemline just above the knee were worn with soft blazers.
Prada presented the chicest take on blandstanding: crisp shirts, simply cut skirts and low-heeled shoes. Miuccia Prada and co-designer Raf Simons said they were tired of telling stories on the catwalk and instead decided to bring beauty into everyday pieces. In the past, says Simons, I’d say, I want to do a Twin Peaks collection, or Miuccia would say, I want to do a Frankenstein collection. That’s not how we work right now. It doesn’t sound right anymore.
Fendis’ creative director, Kim Jones, has taken on the real-life work wardrobe of one of the design teams, 36-year-old Delfina Delettrez Fendi, as his muse. The opening look for Fendi’s latest collection, a sky blue cardigan worn with a chocolate brown skirt, was directly based on the colors she wore on her first day in the studio. I was looking at the sophisticated Fendi woman in a pretty simple way, Jones said.
Backstage at his Max Mara show, designer Ian Griffiths raved about clothes that show the beauty of the wearer without degrading them in any way, and designed with the wearer’s comfort and ease in mind. who wears them. Pushing back on an overly complicated style, Griffiths showed simple knit dresses in muted shades of pink or caramel, with matching coats. I don’t want a woman to wonder if she’s young enough or thin enough to wear something, or have to worry if she falls off.
Milan, traditionally the highest of fashion cities, has become an unlikely hotbed of resistance to the centrifugal forces of virality that have pushed fashion to extremes. The hottest trends in recent months have been indie sleaze, mermaidcore and nude dresses. But the most influential look from the Milan runways last season was a pair of baggy jeans and a blue checked shirt worn open over a white dress, like the one worn by Kate Moss on the Bottega Veneta catwalk.
The dad shirt, as the trend has been dubbed, has been adopted as a trophy piece by the front row. The unusually low-key vibe is reflected in the defection of Versace, which is absent from Milan Fashion Week this week in favor of presenting its next collection in Los Angeles next month, shortly before the Oscars.
