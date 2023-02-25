Remember when, Chattanooga? Dean Clothing Co. was a downtown staple





In the spring of 1951, the conflict in Korea dominated the headlines as life went on here at home. The accompanying April 1951 photo, from the archives of the Chattanooga News-Free Press, shows a downtown business, Dean Clothing Co. at 828 Market St., selling its inventory. Billed as a ‘lost lease’ sale, the men’s store announced in the newspaper that it was unloading $135,000 worth of merchandise, the equivalent of about $1.8 million in today’s dollars, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The clearance price represented the long lines outside the business in this photo. According to the advertisements, hourly promotions included white shirts, $1.97; rayon shorts, 67 cents; sweatshirts, 97 cents; men’s pajamas, 97 cents; and men’s pants, $2.97. A newspaper ad for the sale read, in part, “We’ve lost our lease. Forced to vacate our current location.” The announcement said a sale like this “rarely comes along in these days of wartime shortages and high prices”. At the time of the closure, the Dean Clothing Co. had been in business at the site for nearly 19 years, according to store records. Prior to this, 828 Market St. housed Pizitz’s men’s department. In 1951, Dean’s Clothing Co. was flanked by Wells Clothing Store on the left and Peoples Credit Clothing on the right. Both establishments advertised their credit services for customers who chose to pay over time. The widespread use of bank credit cards was still at least two decades away. The first mention of the Dean Clothing Co. in Chattanooga newspapers was in 1933. It was in the same location and advertised low prices during the Great Depression era. In 1933, the store’s men’s shirts cost 25 cents, socks 8 cents, and seersucker suits $2.99. After the store’s clearance sale in April 1951, it reopened the following month a few blocks away at 614 Market St., where it remained until it closed in 1976. (The new location was between the movie theater of State and LeGrand Jewelry Co.) When the 614 Market St. location opened in May 1951, the clothing store offered a free straw hat to customers who spent at least $25 on other merchandise. In the 1960s, a second Dean Clothing Co. store was opened at 4024 Dayton Blvd. at the Red Bank. By the late 1970s, both sites, Downtown and Red Bank, were closed. The stores owner was listed in advertisements and news reports as J. Dean Sr. See the other articles in this series at ChattanoogaHistory.com and follow it “Do you remember when, Chattanooga?” public group on Facebook. ChattanoogaHistory.com Started by history buff Sam Hall in 2014, ChattanoogaHistory.com is maintained to present historical images in the highest resolution available. If you have photo negatives, glass plate negatives, or original non-digital prints taken in the Chattanooga area, contact Sam Hall to find out how they may be eligible to be digitized and preserved for free. Contact Mark Kennedy at [email protected] or 423-757-6645.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2023/feb/24/remember-when-tfp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos