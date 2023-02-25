Is this the most flipped shoe design in fashion?

At a Milan showroom last week, Giorgia Caovilla, the managing director, the daughter of Mr Caovillas and the third generation of the family to run the business, contemplated its longevity. She suggested that only Chanel had such an enduring shoe style. (The French fashion house introduced the classic two-tone pump emblematic of Parisian chic in 1957 and it’s been a constant ever since.) The Cleo continues to be one of the brand’s best-selling designs and Ms. is said to be delighted that her 16-year-old daughter has taken to wearing it with jeans.

To celebrate the shoe, the house is holding a retrospective of its archive designs on Friday during Milan Fashion Week and releasing a book called The Art of Dreams: Cleo, a Style Icon for 50 Years. Unlike shoe brands that are forced to reinvent their designs every season, Cleo is a mainstay of style, although each season brings variations, in a variety of heights, many of which need to be flaunted.

To celebrate its half-century, there will be a Cleo on order with 700 diamonds in a mix of marquise cuts totaling 13.20 carats. Hand applied to red satin, the two diamonds at the top and bottom of the strap look like brooches that wouldn’t come out of place on a Venetian principle. Ms Caovilla said the next step for labels could be to recreate removable jewelry for shoes.

There’s nothing of hidden luxury in the Cleo. Apparently no variation is considered too flamboyant, frivolous or frilly. The iterations drew inspiration from all manner of Italian cultures, from a Renaissance brocade woven in the era of Tintoretto to a 16th-century painting by Domenico Beccafumi. A Murano chandelier from the Doge’s Palace in Venice was the starting point for a spiral ankle strap of rhinestone droplets.

René Caovilla, who has run the family business since the 1950s. Credit… Stefano Guindani

The company was founded in 1934 by Edoardo Caovilla, Rens’ father, who opened a workshop outside of Venice to handcraft luxury shoes. Ms Caovilla said the shoes are still made in a Palladian villa near the town of Fiesso d’Artico, where wealthy Venetians once spent their summers and which has been the heart of shoemaking since the glory days of the Republic of Venice. In the 1950s, Edoardos’ son Ren took over the management after studying in Paris and London. Back in Italy, he met Valentino Garavani and produced shoes for the home for three decades.