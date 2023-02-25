Fashion
Is this the most flipped shoe design in fashion?
MILAN Being at the forefront of fashion for 50 years is quite a challenge. Cleo, the whimsical shoe imagined by Venetian shoemaker Ren Caovilla, with its sinuous strap that wraps to the ankle, celebrates just that: half a century on the soles of revelers.
It has been worn by Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Zendaya and Jessica Chastain. Kim Kardashian ordered a custom pair to celebrate her 40th birthday and Rihanna wore a custom pair of Cleo sandals when she showed off her Fenty Beauty line. Rare is the designer who can come up with a pair of shoes that wouldn’t look out of place at a Doge Ball or a TikTok dance.
Ren Caovilla may not have dropped his tongue like Jimmy Choo or Manolo Blahnik, or rapped about it, but this Venetian family business has an edge. Its characteristic style, its snake or luster pump with a glittering sole, is synonymous with the brand and its founder. Pat Field, the stylist and costume designer, wrote in an email that she liked Mr Caovillas’ shoes alongside those of Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. He will join them in gaining family-appointed shoe designer status, she wrote.
At 85, and still president of the company, Mr. Caovilla has certainly set foot in the stirrup.
Many copied the distinctive style, but it was Mr. Caovilla who invented the original houses in 1973.
At a Milan showroom last week, Giorgia Caovilla, the managing director, the daughter of Mr Caovillas and the third generation of the family to run the business, contemplated its longevity. She suggested that only Chanel had such an enduring shoe style. (The French fashion house introduced the classic two-tone pump emblematic of Parisian chic in 1957 and it’s been a constant ever since.) The Cleo continues to be one of the brand’s best-selling designs and Ms. is said to be delighted that her 16-year-old daughter has taken to wearing it with jeans.
To celebrate the shoe, the house is holding a retrospective of its archive designs on Friday during Milan Fashion Week and releasing a book called The Art of Dreams: Cleo, a Style Icon for 50 Years. Unlike shoe brands that are forced to reinvent their designs every season, Cleo is a mainstay of style, although each season brings variations, in a variety of heights, many of which need to be flaunted.
To celebrate its half-century, there will be a Cleo on order with 700 diamonds in a mix of marquise cuts totaling 13.20 carats. Hand applied to red satin, the two diamonds at the top and bottom of the strap look like brooches that wouldn’t come out of place on a Venetian principle. Ms Caovilla said the next step for labels could be to recreate removable jewelry for shoes.
There’s nothing of hidden luxury in the Cleo. Apparently no variation is considered too flamboyant, frivolous or frilly. The iterations drew inspiration from all manner of Italian cultures, from a Renaissance brocade woven in the era of Tintoretto to a 16th-century painting by Domenico Beccafumi. A Murano chandelier from the Doge’s Palace in Venice was the starting point for a spiral ankle strap of rhinestone droplets.
The company was founded in 1934 by Edoardo Caovilla, Rens’ father, who opened a workshop outside of Venice to handcraft luxury shoes. Ms Caovilla said the shoes are still made in a Palladian villa near the town of Fiesso d’Artico, where wealthy Venetians once spent their summers and which has been the heart of shoemaking since the glory days of the Republic of Venice. In the 1950s, Edoardos’ son Ren took over the management after studying in Paris and London. Back in Italy, he met Valentino Garavani and produced shoes for the home for three decades.
The idea for the Cleo came from a coiled snake bracelet dated to the first century BC in Rome that Mr. Caovilla saw during a visit to the National Archaeological Museum in Naples. How, he wondered, could he turn the spiral snake pattern into a shoe strap? Back home, he takes apart an alarm clock to examine its springs and sets out to understand how a spiral bracelet can retain its elasticity.
Two years after its introduction, the Museum of Modern Art in New York exhibited the Cleo, marking its artistic feat.
The brand said each pair takes around two days to handcraft. Wear them and you could be a 15th-century Venetian driving your golden gondola to a masquerade ball in a marble palace, or a TikTok influencer like @wewantcaovilla posting from London. It is one of the most glaring shoe designs. An authentic pair retails for as low as $1,290, although bespoke jewelry styles can reach $30,000.
In 2004, Mr. Caovilla designed a serpentine ankle-wrapped sandal for the Sultan of Brunei that featured a snake-shaped jewel, diamonds and sapphires. The snakes’ eyes were cast with rubies.
During a phone call, Mr. Caovilla reflected. With decades of experience in the field, he recognized that the important thing is to keep moving forward.
And he did. Its new version of the Cleo takes the serpent coiled under the silver sole of the shoe for the first time.
The snake can be seen when you cross or uncross your legs, he said.
