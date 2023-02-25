Fashion
The holiday fashion finds we’re obsessed with right now
Holidays are all we’re on about right now. A relaxing week in the Caribbean, a gorgeous Mediterranean island getaway, a trip under or even a west coast getaway. Well, take all the options!
With your trip booked, it’s time to fill that suitcase with vacation-ready fashion finds, from swimwear to accessories and shoes. Check out 21 of our current favorite pieces below!
One piece swimsuits
1. Our absolute favorite:This plunging one piece cupshehas a tie that wraps several times around the waist for an ultra-flattering effect. Available in multiple colors and patterns!
2. We also like:Summersalt is a brand to look out for when it comes to high-quality and ever so stylish swimwear. ThisSummersalt tie-waist swimsuit from QVC will be one of your favorites for years to come!
3. We cannot forget:Big fan of monokinis? You will love the cutouts in thisMeyeeka swimsuit. More than 25 choices!
Bikinis
4. Our absolute favorite:ThisOmagi bandeau bikini has tons and tons of reviews, and for good reason. The linked colorway is our favorite!
5. We also like: If you’re looking for a little extra support, you’ll be in the underwire on thisQwineer swimsuit!
6. We cannot forget:We wouldn’t forget the string bikinis. We quickly fell in love with itbikini zaful!
cover-ups
7. Our absolute favorite:How adorable and comfortableAmberNoon II by Dr. Erum Ilyas cover-up QVC look? It also offers excellent sun protection!
8. We also like:If you’re into the crochet trend, you’ll love this semi-sheer Cupshe wrap dress. Aerial and beautiful!
9. We can’t forget:We can totally see ourselves relaxing by the sea with a drink in hand and wearing thisHerseas Buttoned Cover-up!
Dresses
10. Our absolute favorite:When it’s time for a candlelit dinner at a resort restaurant, slip into thisMakeMeChic Floral Maxi Dress. The ties on the shoulders are a dream!
11. We also like:ThisDonna Morgan Dress from QVC has a retro elegance and stylish sophistication that we love, love, love. It’s pretty and colorful too!
12. We cannot forget:Want something loose and flowy rather than fitted? add thisBTFBM Dress to your Amazon cart!
Tops
13. Our absolute favorite:Holidays forWe means breaking out the crop tops! ThisHigh Lyaner add some ruffles too!
14. We also like: Halter tops are also great essentials when it comes to trips to the tropics. This knitSweatyRocks Halterneck Top can be styled in so many ways too!
15. We cannot forget:It would be a crime to go on vacation without this silky bandana-inspired High Arjungo in your luggage!
Hats
16. Our absolute favorite:A huge fan favorite and number one bestseller, we knew we had to feature this straw Lanzom Wide Brim Hat!
17. We also like:You’ll feel like a local with the cool frayed finish on the edge of thisSan Diego Hat Co. find from QVC!
18. We cannot forget:Bucket hats are still going strong, and they’re amazing choices for beach vacations. Discover this reversibleBob Mashiaoyi!
Sandals
19. Our absolute favorite:We’re going to offer you different sandal options based on your favorite vacation activity. If you like sandy beaches, grab a pairReef sandals!
20. We also like:On the other hand, if you plan to spend a lot of time by the pool, you will simply loveBronax Cloud Slides!
21. We cannot forget:Planning to hit the trails and explore nature? The obvious option is to grab a pair of theseTeva ankle strap sandals!
Haven’t finished shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
