The best street style from New York and Milan Fashion Weeks





Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Every season, Fashion Month’s most stylish attendees prove again and again that looks outside of the runways can be just as good as what’s on the catwalk. Here, some of the best street-style looks, captured by Christina Fragkou. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Cohen wore a Massimo Dutti coat, vintage dress and bag, and Repetto shoes.

Instagram: @frostiedelite Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Neises wore a Series NY blazer, Yan Yan Knits cardigan, Cosabella skirt and Frye boots.

Instagram: @jessicaneises Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Gonsalves wore a Supreme x North Face jacket, Misfits t-shirt, Champion shorts, Martine Rose x Nike shoes, Ferrari hat and Chanel bag. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Sindlev wore a Proenza Schouler jacket, Miu Miu pants and Saint Laurent shoes.

Instagram: @emilisindlev Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Caruso wore a Material Tbilisi jacket.

Instagram: @laurencaruso Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Marie wore a The Sei top, Isabel Marant boots and a Proenza Schouler bag.

Instagram: @marie_mag_ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Zanaughtti wore the whole area.

Instagram: @uglyworldwide Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Li wore a Charlotte Simone coat, an Open Product skirt, J.Crew shoes and a Comme des Garons bag.

Instagram: @himichelleli Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Walton wore a Prada jacket, top and accessories; vintage pants; and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Instagram: @jennymwalton Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Mayo wore an Asos coat, vintage top and skirt, and Loewe shoes and bag.

Instagram: @spicy.mayo Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Valentine wore a vintage sweater, coat and boots; diesel industry jeans; and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Instagram: @b1tchiest Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Zhang wore a Samuel Gui Yang jacket, Khaite skirt, Prada shoes and Dior sunglasses.

Instagram: @margaretzhang Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Bateman wore a Miu Miu coat and boots, a Prada dress, Dollchunk jewelry, a Vivienne Westwood bag and a Vaquera teddy bear. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Odhiang wore an Aritiza coat and top, Lululemon pants, Nike sneakers and an Acne scarf. Fawole wore a Zara coat and shoes, a vintage T-shirt, Levis jeans and a Michael Kors bag.

Instagram: @victoriafawole Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Carty wore an H&M coat, top, skirt and Carolina Herrera boots. Her jewelry is Swarovski.

Instagram @chey_maya Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Shazam wore a full trainer.

Instagram: @richieshazam Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Abrams wore a Stssy jacket, a Willie Norris Workshop t-shirt, Dries Van Noten trousers, Hoka shoes and a Sies Marjan bag. Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Coscarelli wore an Acne coat, Geel skirt, Simon Miller shoes and Heavn bag.

Instagram:@alyssainthecity Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Curvy wore a vintage jacket and skirt, Zara sweater, Sam Edelman boots, Loewe sunglasses and a Celine bag.

Instagram: @daniacurvy Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Rutherford wore a Brandon Maxwell jacket and dress, Manu Atelier bag and MSGM shoes.

Instagram: @chrissyford Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Kortleve wore a vintage coat and skirt, a Paloma Wool top, Doc Martens shoes and a Chanel bag.

Instagram: @jilla.tequila Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Payton wore a Frankie Shop jacket and pants, a Zara top, vintage earrings and Margiela shoes.

Instagram: @sashapayton_ Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Aliyah wore a Zara top and skirt, iGirl chain and Demonia boots.

Instagram: @Aliyahsinterlude Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Santana wore an Acne jacket, a Miu Miu skirt and a Gucci bag.

Instagram: @marianaosantana Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Brugada wore a Margiela x The North Face jacket and Prada top and pants.

Instagram: @anagimeno222 Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Roe wore full Fendi.

Instagram: @sophiaroe Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou Ibekwe wore a Numero 21 coat, top and skirt; Prada boots; and Linda Farrow x The Attico sunglasses.

