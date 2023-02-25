Fashion
The best street style from New York and Milan Fashion Weeks
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Every season, Fashion Month’s most stylish attendees prove again and again that looks outside of the runways can be just as good as what’s on the catwalk. Here, some of the best street-style looks, captured by Christina Fragkou.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Cohen wore a Massimo Dutti coat, vintage dress and bag, and Repetto shoes.
Instagram: @frostiedelite
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Neises wore a Series NY blazer, Yan Yan Knits cardigan, Cosabella skirt and Frye boots.
Instagram: @jessicaneises
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Gonsalves wore a Supreme x North Face jacket, Misfits t-shirt, Champion shorts, Martine Rose x Nike shoes, Ferrari hat and Chanel bag.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Sindlev wore a Proenza Schouler jacket, Miu Miu pants and Saint Laurent shoes.
Instagram: @emilisindlev
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Caruso wore a Material Tbilisi jacket.
Instagram: @laurencaruso
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Marie wore a The Sei top, Isabel Marant boots and a Proenza Schouler bag.
Instagram: @marie_mag_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Zanaughtti wore the whole area.
Instagram: @uglyworldwide
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Li wore a Charlotte Simone coat, an Open Product skirt, J.Crew shoes and a Comme des Garons bag.
Instagram: @himichelleli
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Walton wore a Prada jacket, top and accessories; vintage pants; and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Instagram: @jennymwalton
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Mayo wore an Asos coat, vintage top and skirt, and Loewe shoes and bag.
Instagram: @spicy.mayo
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Valentine wore a vintage sweater, coat and boots; diesel industry jeans; and a Bottega Veneta bag.
Instagram: @b1tchiest
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Zhang wore a Samuel Gui Yang jacket, Khaite skirt, Prada shoes and Dior sunglasses.
Instagram: @margaretzhang
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Bateman wore a Miu Miu coat and boots, a Prada dress, Dollchunk jewelry, a Vivienne Westwood bag and a Vaquera teddy bear.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Odhiang wore an Aritiza coat and top, Lululemon pants, Nike sneakers and an Acne scarf.
Fawole wore a Zara coat and shoes, a vintage T-shirt, Levis jeans and a Michael Kors bag.
Instagram: @victoriafawole
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Carty wore an H&M coat, top, skirt and Carolina Herrera boots. Her jewelry is Swarovski.
Instagram @chey_maya
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Shazam wore a full trainer.
Instagram: @richieshazam
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Abrams wore a Stssy jacket, a Willie Norris Workshop t-shirt, Dries Van Noten trousers, Hoka shoes and a Sies Marjan bag.
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Coscarelli wore an Acne coat, Geel skirt, Simon Miller shoes and Heavn bag.
Instagram:@alyssainthecity
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Curvy wore a vintage jacket and skirt, Zara sweater, Sam Edelman boots, Loewe sunglasses and a Celine bag.
Instagram: @daniacurvy
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Rutherford wore a Brandon Maxwell jacket and dress, Manu Atelier bag and MSGM shoes.
Instagram: @chrissyford
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Kortleve wore a vintage coat and skirt, a Paloma Wool top, Doc Martens shoes and a Chanel bag.
Instagram: @jilla.tequila
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Payton wore a Frankie Shop jacket and pants, a Zara top, vintage earrings and Margiela shoes.
Instagram: @sashapayton_
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Aliyah wore a Zara top and skirt, iGirl chain and Demonia boots.
Instagram: @Aliyahsinterlude
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Santana wore an Acne jacket, a Miu Miu skirt and a Gucci bag.
Instagram: @marianaosantana
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Brugada wore a Margiela x The North Face jacket and Prada top and pants.
Instagram: @anagimeno222
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Roe wore full Fendi.
Instagram: @sophiaroe
Photo: Christina Fragkou/Christina Fragkou
Ibekwe wore a Numero 21 coat, top and skirt; Prada boots; and Linda Farrow x The Attico sunglasses.
Instagram: @toniblaze
