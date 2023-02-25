How to dress more feminine in 5 easy steps

First of all, dressing more feminine is a great goal, and there are plenty of ways to do that throughout the seasons, whatever your personal style. A common misconception when it comes to femininity is that everything has to be pink. Although pink is considered a feminine color, it is not the only option when it comes to a feminine look.

And lucky for you, dressing feminine doesn’t require a million steps. We narrowed it down to the first five steps for a more feminine outfit! Let’s get inside!

1. Wear more dresses and skirts

While it might seem like an obvious conclusion, feminine style usually means more dresses and skirts. Avoid styles that are too tight, like tight dresses or dresses with multiple cutouts. Stick to soft silhouettes and patterns that accentuate your feminine features without compromising on comfort. Sundresses are an easy way to dress more feminine in spring and summer, but a longer skirt or sweater dress is perfect for fall and winter.

2. Add feminine details

You can add feminine details to your outfit no matter what you’re wearing. It’s a great way to embody femininity without wearing a dress every day. Pair silky blouses with fitted jeans for an instant outfit, or fill your wardrobe with ruffles, puff sleeves, lace, patterns and embroidery that bring femininity to your most basic outfit.

Floral patterns are inherently feminine, as are polka dots and gingham. Choosing pieces with these patterns is a great way to add feminine details to your outfit without ignoring your personal style preferences. If you feel more comfortable in more than one room, balance them out with a few feminine touches.

Take notes of beautifully feminine styled French girls with simple, feminine touches. A lace camisole is a great piece to have for layering!

3. Wear delicate jewelry

Thick, bulky necklaces are not the best representation of femininity. When it comes to choosing jewelry, delicate options are your best bet. Soft and subtle pieces, such as stud earrings or a simple necklace, will go perfectly with any outfit. Especially in warmer seasons, match your jewelry to the neckline of your top. When a necklace sits perfectly on your skin, you’ve mastered a delicate balance!

4. Choose soft colors and fabrics

Softer hues and fabrics are an easy way to dress feminine all year round. Pastel shades of pink, lavender and blue paired with beige and white are the perfect soft colors to create a feminine look.

If you like suits or pants for the office, a light colored suit is a great way to add a feminine touch!

And if you lean towards darker colors, swap soft colors for soft fabrics. Cozy sweaters, knit tops and silky blouses are feminine styles that you can easily wear in a darker tone. Add a few feminine touches (a cute handbag, sunglasses, jewelry, etc.) to your overall look, and you have the perfect everyday outfit!

5. Wear flattering shapes

If you want to have a more feminine look, avoid worn pieces or clothes that don’t fit (especially in the bra department). It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: don’t try to wear clothes that don’t fit! Squeezing into a smaller size or hiding your body in oversized clothes is not a feminine look. Dress for who you are right now!

Flattering clothes are essential to feminine style. Jeans should be comfortable yet flattering for your figure; avoid gaping or wider styles that pull curves away from your body. Check out this article to help you choose the right shape for your body type!

A good rule of thumb is to pair a tighter piece with a looser piece. So if you like wide jeans, pair them with a bodysuit or a tight top. If you love flowy blouses, add a tight bottom option to balance out your look.

Final Thoughts

Femininity is not as complicated as it seems. And when in doubt, add a delicate ribbon to your hair!

