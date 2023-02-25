Men’s lacrosse wins first game of season behind experienced players – The Oberlin Review





Last weekend, Oberlin men’s lacrosse opened its season in spectacular fashion by taking on Chatham University in a home game. The Yeomen annihilated the Cougars, outscoring them by 10 goals for a final score of 177 and setting the tone for the season ahead. Oberlins’ talent was felt throughout the lineup, with the Yeomen scoring against the opposing team on several occasions. The Yeomen were also strong defensively. Sophomore goaltender Joe Barocas played hard on his first career start, stopping 11 shots on goal and three ground balls. It was a great team win, said fourth-year Ryan Blasberg, an offensive player on the team. Our defense played well with Joe Barocas coming out big in net. We keep flowing better and better [both offensively and defensively]and I look forward to a great season. Men’s lacrosse head coach Ryan Polak and the nine fourth and fifth years lead with experience, and the Yeomen have great chemistry in their ranks. We have a great group of seniors with lots of experience who have done a great job supporting our underclassmen in their new roles, said fifth-year defensive player Kiernan Stone. With a host of fifth-year players included in the squad, the skill and level added to the team by the veterans is undeniable as they pass the baton to their underclassed successors. The first years Solomon Brennan, Jacob Starcke, Drew Bornstein and Michael Dinkel are sure to be roster highlights in the years to come, with Bornstein and Brennan recording their first career goals in the game. Blasberg led the charge with a career-high six-goal performance. Starcke also got in on the action, sitting just behind Blasberg with four goals for the day. Second-year Sam Ryu was also one of the top scorers, scoring three impressive goals. Both Ryu and Starcke recorded the first hat tricks of their careers. Sophomore Niko Maheras and fifth-year Michael Muldoon also scored during penalty moments to help secure the victory. Dinkel explained that the effects of upper management are a key part of Yeomen’s success being felt throughout the ranks of the team. It’s a great team, and all the older guys have done a great job creating a great team culture, Dinkel said. Not only are they great guys who make the team a lot of fun, but they’re also great leaders who I look up to. Overall, it looks like Coach Polak and his fourth- and fifth-year class are fostering a positive environment that should steer the team in the right direction for years to come. The Yeomen are looking to continue their winning streak against Albion College at home tonight.

