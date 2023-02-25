Fashion
Meet Travis Winkey, Baltimore’s Dark Prince of Fashion
BALTIMORE— There’s a fashion icon who lives in Charm City.
His name is Travis Winkey and he has held countless fashion shows around the world and mentored thousands of models.
WJZ visited the studio where Travis Winkey became Baltimore’s dark prince of fashion.
“I did my first fashion show in my backyard when I was 10,” Winkey said. “I used to have all the kids in the neighborhood.”
Travis was born and raised in Baltimore and started his own fashion troupe as a teenager.
In the 1970s, he bought his studio where he trained hundreds of models.
He is well known in the fashion world as he developed his own modeling technique.
“Basically it’s built around posture and confidence and the ability to create that swag or something very high-profile when you walk into a room,” Winkey said.
It is also known for its parades.
“We first started doing shows in Baltimore,” Winkey said. “Then we started doing them in counties, then I started doing them in New Jersey. Then our name started flying and before you know it, we’re doing stuff everywhere.”
His fashion shows have taken him and his models all over the world.
Chyna Allen is one of Travis’ students.
“When I walked in here that day for the first rehearsal, I was amazed at the number of models,” Allen said. “Like tall, beautiful models, some of them had traveled from as far away as Atlanta, Florida to do this fashion show.”
She met him 20 years ago.
“I did all kinds of magazines and stuff because Travis knew people and people knew Travis,” Allen said.
During his career, Travis has made many famous friends. From Quincy Jones to Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle and Muhammad Ali. Ali is actually the one who gave Travis his nickname, “The Prince of Fashion.”
Travis has also been recognized by mayors and governors.
“I mean he’s a guy from Baltimore who’s done shows in Paris and Milan,” Travis’ manager Dwight Williams said. “He is better known outside than here.”
Travis said he would still live in Baltimore.
“I talk to people and they’re like, ‘Why do you live in Baltimore?'” Winkey said. ” ‘Why are you doing this ? Why are you doing this ?’ I love Baltimore.”
He loves Baltimore and enjoys giving back to his community.
Travis tells us that aside from the catwalks and fine fashion, what he’s most proud of is how far some of his students have come, winning major pageants and even starting their own businesses.
“When I say Travis saved lives, he actually saved lives,” Allen said. “I would honestly say that if he hadn’t helped me build my self-esteem, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking about it now.”
Travis continues to give back and plans to never stop. He leads master classes and continues to mentor models.
“I was determined to just do fashion and that’s what I’ve been doing for 50 years,” Winkey said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/talking-with-travis-winkey-baltimores-black-prince-of-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani movies? The actor clarifies – News
- Cricket Stadiums – The most picturesque and dramatic international cricket venues in the world
- Shardul Thakur’s Haldi: The Indian star dances to the family-famous Bollywood hit; SHOW
- Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surface
- Brexit news: UK fishermen blow EU trawlers ‘bullying our boats’ out of UK waters | Politics | News
- Mysterious shaking was reported in San Diego County Friday morning
- A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences
- Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan
- Australia take on resurgent South Africa women’s team in T20 World Cup cricket final
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy
- Widespread drug-resistant dysentery rises in US
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD