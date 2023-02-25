Meet Travis Winkey, Baltimore’s Dark Prince of Fashion

BALTIMORE— There’s a fashion icon who lives in Charm City.

His name is Travis Winkey and he has held countless fashion shows around the world and mentored thousands of models.

WJZ visited the studio where Travis Winkey became Baltimore’s dark prince of fashion.

“I did my first fashion show in my backyard when I was 10,” Winkey said. “I used to have all the kids in the neighborhood.”

Travis was born and raised in Baltimore and started his own fashion troupe as a teenager.

In the 1970s, he bought his studio where he trained hundreds of models.

He is well known in the fashion world as he developed his own modeling technique.

“Basically it’s built around posture and confidence and the ability to create that swag or something very high-profile when you walk into a room,” Winkey said.

It is also known for its parades.

“We first started doing shows in Baltimore,” Winkey said. “Then we started doing them in counties, then I started doing them in New Jersey. Then our name started flying and before you know it, we’re doing stuff everywhere.”

His fashion shows have taken him and his models all over the world.

Chyna Allen is one of Travis’ students.

“When I walked in here that day for the first rehearsal, I was amazed at the number of models,” Allen said. “Like tall, beautiful models, some of them had traveled from as far away as Atlanta, Florida to do this fashion show.”

She met him 20 years ago.

“I did all kinds of magazines and stuff because Travis knew people and people knew Travis,” Allen said.

During his career, Travis has made many famous friends. From Quincy Jones to Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle and Muhammad Ali. Ali is actually the one who gave Travis his nickname, “The Prince of Fashion.”

Travis has also been recognized by mayors and governors.

“I mean he’s a guy from Baltimore who’s done shows in Paris and Milan,” Travis’ manager Dwight Williams said. “He is better known outside than here.”

Travis said he would still live in Baltimore.

“I talk to people and they’re like, ‘Why do you live in Baltimore?'” Winkey said. ” ‘Why are you doing this ? Why are you doing this ?’ I love Baltimore.”

He loves Baltimore and enjoys giving back to his community.

Travis tells us that aside from the catwalks and fine fashion, what he’s most proud of is how far some of his students have come, winning major pageants and even starting their own businesses.

“When I say Travis saved lives, he actually saved lives,” Allen said. “I would honestly say that if he hadn’t helped me build my self-esteem, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking about it now.”

Travis continues to give back and plans to never stop. He leads master classes and continues to mentor models.

“I was determined to just do fashion and that’s what I’ve been doing for 50 years,” Winkey said.