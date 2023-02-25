Dress to impress at your next interview

Knowing how to dress for an interview can be tricky, especially as remote work has relaxed dress codes, the less employers expect job candidates to show up in a suit. Formal business attire may be less common than it used to be, but you only get one chance to make a great first impression.

The way you dress can send a subtle message about your understanding (or lack of understanding) of an organization’s mission and your potential fit with the culture.

Here’s what to consider when selecting an outfit for your next interview.

Suit or no suit?

It depends. Organizational dress codes have become more lenient. For example, banking/financial institutions and professional services firms that service these industries still expect interviewees to wear suits. However, it also depends on the company.

Bryce Cuttler, vice president and director of corporate banking for Capital Bank, a division of Chemung Canal Trust Company, located in Albany, New York, has seen dress codes become more relaxed in the banking world.

“That said, I would expect anyone interviewing for a job in my industry to wear at least a collared shirt and tie,” he said.

Conversely, according to Hillary Ephraim, talent acquisition and marketing manager for SourceCode Communications in New York, creative agencies and tech-focused companies are embracing business and casual wear interviews.

“Unless you’re interviewing at a more traditional company, like a bank or financial institution, a suit is actually inappropriate,” she said. “Fashion brands expect the candidate to dress in a polished, personality-driven manner that reflects the brand’s aesthetic. For example, the way a candidate dresses for a brand like THEORY must be different from that of a brand like Rag & Bone.”

Context is key when it comes to choosing an outfit for an interview. For business casual, Ephraim suggests:

Candidates who wear masculine styles should pair dress pants with a button down shirt. A sweater is optional, while a blazer is not necessary unless the position is for a traditional customer-facing role.

Candidates who opt for a more feminine presentation style have options. A dress can be paired with a blazer or cardigan. High-waisted dress pants can be matched with a blouse. A conservative combination with a blazer is also acceptable.

“Real denim is always a no, but nice black denim with the right top can totally work,” she said.

To disguise oneself

According to Chris Wessell, director and co-founder of People Wise, a talent strategy agency based in Albany, New York, dressing a cut above the organizational norm is the safest approach. If the company dresses in business casual, wear business casual. If they’re casual, wear business attire, he said.

“Website photos, social media photos, and news articles can give you more insight into how people who work in the organization dress so you can dress accordingly,” said he added.

Recruiters can also provide insight into the expectations of the organization. These professionals also know the corporate culture, including the dress code.

“Asking the recruiter/point of contact what is most appropriate in their office environment is smart,” Ephraim said. “For me, it shows an awareness of wanting to be a team player and of the company culture. From a recruiter’s perspective, I expect more junior candidates to ask themselves these questions and I want them to.”

Focus on comfort and fit

Work clothes can be expensive, but there are plenty of options for dressing professionally on a budget. Choosing a neutral color suit in black, navy or gray can be appropriate for years to come. Some thrift stores specialize in the resale of quality professional clothing at affordable prices. No matter where you shop and what you buy, choose the fashionable cut.

“Make sure you’re wearing clothes that fit you,” said Anne Sinopoli, owner of Rebutia Consulting, a change management firm in Schenectady, New York. “If you don’t have a suit that fits you, it’s better to wear something professional but well fitted.”

Ephraim added the importance of wearing shoes you can walk in. She once interviewed a male recruiting manager at a fashion brand who decided to climb two steep stairs, and she could barely keep up.

Read the piece

Preparation is the key to a successful interview. This can even apply to having a few extra items readily available for dressing up or dressing down depending on the situation.

“There’s always a tie, a comb, a toothbrush, and my legitimate dress shoes in my truck,” said Cody Rule, senior sales and marketing specialist for CheckWise Payroll LLC. In Albany, New York “It’s amazing what a nice pair of dress shoes and a tie will do for a button down and denim look in terms of professionalism.”

For men or women, adding or subtracting a suit jacket can dramatically change the perception of any outfit.

“Keep one in the car, get there early, and judge by other people entering the building,” Wessel said. “If you’re taking public transport, most places have a locker room where you can leave it if needed.”