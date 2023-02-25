At Prada, Fashions Dose of Reality

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The feeling of being under intense pressure is one of the characteristics of our times. In one way or another, everyone is feeling it from inflation, from the relentless advancement of technology, from the pandemic, from the effects of climate change, from the bombardment of images, from the trauma caused by earthquakes and war.

Before the start of the Pradas Fall 2023 show on Thursday, in the huge lobby on the grounds of the Prada Art Foundation, the ceiling seemed unusually low, as if we were in a basement or a parking lot. The seats were concrete gray blocks, unlike the plush cinema-style seats of a year ago. In order to find their place in the dark space, people had to use the light from their phones. Once the show started, the ceiling rose silently, higher and higher. Models walked in snow-white skirts and white flats. The lights were on. And high on the many structural iron I-beams were dense masses of Casablanca lilies.

Photo: Getty Images

The moment, provided by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, as well as Prada’s masters of showmanship, was a metaphor for hope. The amount of white at the opening of the parade, mini and midi skirts in couture silk embroidered with white flowers, a fuller skirt with ruffles, a longer flared skirt in a 1950s style was an unmistakable nod to the wedding . The top half of the outfits were decidedly utilitarian, and a little shocking as a result, like you’re rushing to town hall in your bridal whites but deciding to keep your basic crew neck for walking your dog. Other tops included oversized dark suede blazers. Perhaps the split reflects our turbulent times.

From the start of their collaboration, Prada and Simons sought to give their clothes a solid grounding in reality. There is a lot of novelty. Indeed, no one in the high fashion sphere is better at raising the roof of anticipation than these two, and that’s partly because their ideas aren’t frivolous. Rather, they stem from the fundamentals of fashion form, proportions, a new way of looking at beauty and the past.

Photo: Getty Images

What matters to me now is to give importance to what is modest, Prada said backstage afterwards. Value low-income jobs, not just the glamorous. Simons added that they were considering a variety of uniforms, including those for nurses, pilots and the military. We wanted to give them another importance in a way, he says. And they wanted to treat weddings (and its fanciest adornments) not as something for a special day but everyday. This sensibility also applied to traditional couture forms, such as draped or loose backs, a style associated with high fashion in the late 1950s and early 1960s. A number of slim parkas and rocker coats preppy had bumps. Weird if you don’t know the reference, which seems to be the intent. You must be aware. A white mini could have been based on the puffy shape of a puffer jacket or an ethereal Parisian skirt.

Designers have been borrowing styles from the working and professional classes for over a century. Think of Coco Chanel’s maid collars and fisherman’s blouses in the years around World War I. Think of how workwear influenced the radical designs of Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garons, who also made a show based on brides. As recently as February 2020, Balenciaga’s Demna made a collection around power uniforms.

Photo: Getty Images

The ground is therefore well covered, although still open to interpretation. There was an abundance of terrific individual styles on the show, including men’s coats and work jackets; pointed and detailed collar shirts; and the apartments adorned with what looked like scraps of paper (or collar tips?). For me, however, the most compelling things about the collection were the way Simons and Prada made modest Julia Nobis look glamorous in her austere black midi dress, skintight pale pink wool trousers with either a crew neck sweater mint green or yellow neck and black high heels. About the only things that didn’t work were long, skimpy shirt dresses in nurse white and khaki with fishtail hems that got tangled in the models’ feet. Reach for the scissors.

At a show attended by many celebrities Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller, Letitia Wright, Chinese singer-songwriter Cai Xukun, it will be discussed who these modest uniforms are ultimately intended for. Another characteristic of our times is that luxury brands tend to have it both ways, and Prada will. I also remembered, thinking of those pristine white skirts, that in the mid-1700s, when the men of the British aristocracy began to invent the modern suit, they took the idea of ​​workers and tenants from their rural estates, then had the wool united. perfectly tailored coats and their white linen shirts kept in immaculate condition, something the working classes could never have achieved. It was a class distinction in a different form.