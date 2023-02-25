Fashion
Why Haltons stabs at a teacher dress code not enough for parents
Halton School Board new professionalism policy mentions ‘expectations’ for staff dress and decorum and how students should learn ‘without distractions’ – but contains no new rules or details on appropriate dress or behavior despite pleas from frustrated parents the ongoing fuss about a teacher who wears large prosthetic breasts.
In an exclusive interview with the Star, the council’s superintendent of human resources, Sari Taha, said an “accompanying procedure” will be developed in the coming months to provide details once the policy has been submitted to consultation, modified and approved.
It’s unclear whether the proposed policy, which Halton District School Board administrators have asked staff to develop, will help quell the workshop teacher controversy that has drawn international attention and led to near-weekly protests and bomb threats at Oakville Trafalgar High School, as well as a reprimand from Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
“Politics talks about professionalism,” Taha said. “It’s not about the specific operational aspects of a staff member’s day-to-day interactions or commitments…a policy isn’t really about the minute details on the ground, in the trenches.”
When asked if parents might feel frustrated by its vagueness, Taha said: “I can certainly appreciate that sentiment…parents may see this policy and not clearly understand how it will be enforced or result in actions. in the field.
“What I can say is that it’s part of the policy-making process. It’s our job to articulate that, communicate it, and add clarity to it.
Scott Miller, co-chairman of the Oakville Trafalgar School Council, described the policy as “completely helpless” and a “salad of words”, saying “There is no directive”.
He said the board ignored Lecce’s call for action, adding “they don’t care what he thinks”.
Al Saplys, whose teenager also attends the school, said he was ‘extremely angry and disappointed’ and that the pupils’ dress code – prohibiting clothes that show nipples and genitals – could have been adopted for staff.
“Why is the board dragging its feet? … Do they want the province to take them over administratively?
A draft policy was posted on the board’s website Friday afternoon as part of the agenda for a March 1 board meeting where it will be presented to directors. Halton Council has also released the survey which will be sent to stakeholders – including parents and students – for feedback.
Administrator Tanya Rocha, who represents the two eastern wards that include Oakville Trafalgar, said: ‘I think some tough questions are going to be put to the manager on Wednesday to determine how this policy will be implemented to effect the desired change. .
Rocha, who is also vice-chairman of the board – but spoke to the Star as an individual director – said the proposed policy “shows that we already have many standards of professionalism in place from a variety of sources. …now it’s up to the director to find a way forward.
The policy could be adopted March 22 at the earliest and once in place, work begins on developing an accompanying procedure.
The proposed professionalism policy does not include anything new. According to the two-page document, its purpose is to “consolidate and affirm existing expectations regarding staff professionalism, including dress and decorum.”
He also notes that the council’s code of conduct states that staff are responsible for providing a “learning environment free from distractions” and “teach and model positive behaviour”.
“We already have very high expectations of our staff, our board, the whole board community,” Taha told The Star. “So it’s never really a bad thing to reinforce those expectations, to reaffirm what we stand for.”
Trustees asked the board in January to come up with a professionalism policy after months of uproar, with parents demanding action and even the education minister stepping in and criticizing the board’s handling of the issue.
Saplys questioned why the council did not begin the consultation process in January, noting “It seems to me that the (council) is only beginning to act now as a result of parental pressure turning into political pressure.”
The controversy began last September when photos of shop teacher Kayla Lemieux, wearing a wig and oversized breast forms, were posted online and went viral, generating protests outside the school. school and numerous threats, including bomb threats that continue to this day.
Taha, who did not respond to questions about any specific employee, said: “I understand the public’s frustration, but I assure you that our schools are as safe as possible. And we wouldn’t be here if they weren’t safe. And we will continue to work to try to find out who is behind these threats and disruptions, and who is trying to scare us.
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD