Korean skincare alert: Yuzu fruit extract is the latest ingredient in the block





Attention Korean skin care lovers, the most popular new ingredient in the block – yuzu fruit extract – is full of vitamins and minerals, which will make your skin supple and smooth. Citrus fruit, yuzu comes from the Rutaceae family and is also called Japanese grapefruit. Dr. Batul Patel, renowned dermatologist and founder of the Bombay Skin Clinic, said: “It has three times the vitamin C of lemons,” adding that it was originally used for cooking, but its powerful aroma and antioxidant protection have made it a skincare favourite.

Here are the benefits of yuzu for your skin, according to the expert: Powerful antioxidant Citrus fruits contain three times more vitamin C of its citrus congeners, making it a powerful antioxidant. Adding to this, Dr Patel said: “Phytochemicals in yuzu include anthocyanins, carotenoids, and flavonoids. These antioxidant agents inhibit glycation, which is oxidative stress, thus maintaining the radiance of the skin. Hydration Yuzu moisturizes the skin without being too heavy because it absorbs quickly into the skin. (Source: Freepik) For firm, plump skin, hydration is key. If your skin is not hydrate, this can lead to irritation, dryness and acne breakouts. Yuzu moisturizes the skin without being too heavy because it absorbs quickly into the skin. Emphasizing the same, the dermatologist said, “It helps to rrestore the skin barrier and water balance. Anti-aging properties Although aging is irreversible, its effects can be delayed and ameliorated. Yuzu contains important anti-aging agents called flavonoids which fight free radicals. “This too stimulates collagen production and inhibits the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that promote aging,” Dr. Patel said, adding that it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Relaxation Yuzu has been harvested since ancient times for multiple purposes, including relaxation. It has been used to calm the body and mind in Japan, and its aroma has been proven to reduce anxiety, anger, depression and stress. It is also known to promote blood circulation and lower heart rate. Explaining the same, the expert said, “The scent of yuzu has a relaxing effect, which soothes you. In conclusion, Dr Patel said: “Yuzu can be included in your skincare routine in the form of creams or serums. It can be applied during the day to cleansed skin, followed by moisturizer and sunscreen. However, she recommends pPeople with sensitive skin should do a patch test before using yuzu extract as it may tend to cause photosensitization when exposed to sunlight. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/yuzu-fruit-extract-the-latest-korean-skin-care-ingredient-8457857/

