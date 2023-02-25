Why Audrey Hepburns 3 wedding dresses continue to lead the way in fashion





Along with her lasting legacy in film and style, Audrey Hepburn’s wedding dresses continue to influence sartorial outlook and individual expression. Her cultural impact can also be attributed to her on-screen and off-screen bridal style, including the designs she wore during a 40-year friendship and collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy. Pioneering and setting timeless fashion trends, Hepburn even inspired the contemporary bridal fashion world to embrace the black and white wedding dress after debuting a strapless embroidered organza Givenchy gown at a stunning party scene in the 1954s. sabrina. She’s what people mean when they say they want to look classic and timeless, or sleek but unfussy, says Lily Kaiser, owner of a luxury vintage wedding dress salon happy islands. The lucky wedding dress (almost) During filming in 1953 Roman Holidays, Hepburn was engaged to English industrialist James Hanson. So she charged the Fontana sisters, who also collaborated with Edith Head on Hepburns’ costumes in the film, to design her wedding dress. Sleek and streamlined, Hepburn’s first wedding dress offered a glimpse of the fashion icons’ definitive perspective: a low-key bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a playful high-low hemline. In the end, she canceled the nuptials and asked the sisters to donate the drawing. [I want the dress] to be worn by another girl for her wedding, maybe someone who could never afford a dress like mine the most beautiful and poor Italian you can find, the future UNICEF Ambassador would have said. Audrey Hepburn’s first wedding dress at the 2009 auction.By Tony Trasmundi/Courtesy of Kerry Taylor Auctions. The couturiers found a recipient, Amiable Altobella, and invited her to their workshop in Rome for alterations. The whole experience must have been amazing for [Altobella and her fianc]said Kerry Taylor, founder of london Kerry Taylor Auctionscouples visit from Latina City. They had three daughters and five grandchildren. Amiable said I had a happy marriage so the dress brought me good luck and that was really the feeling when the dress was handed over, says Taylor, who auctioned the dress in 2009 for $23,000. The whole family felt so proud to have had something so special and unique. The Balmain wedding dress After a whirlwind romance, Hepburn married American actor Mel Ferrer on September 25, 1954 in Brgenstock, Switzerland. September 25, 1954: Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer on their wedding day. Dress signed Balmain.By Ernst Haas/Getty Images.

