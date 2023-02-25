Milanese fashion celebrates girl power at Gucci, Cormio, Tod’s

MILAN Designers showcased the power of women on day three of Milan Fashion Week, previewing upcoming fall and winter collections.

At Cormio it was girl power, as evidenced by a youth soccer team who lent their pitch as a track venue and stopped training to watch. At Andreadamo, the southern Italian designer challenged the myth of Eve as the bearer of original sin. And Gucci built a new feminine archetype during her interim, between the creative directors phase.

Highlights from Friday’s shows, the third day of mainly women’s collections:

GUCCI LINES ON THE PAST FOR THE FUTURE

The first post-Alessandro Michele and pre-Sabato De Sarno Gucci womenswear show has left the fashion world in a state of suspended animation, wondering where the brand will ultimately go.

The collection designed by the Gucci team, many of whom worked for two decades at the house, was inspired by the legacy they helped create. The notes cite Tom Ford’s sultry figure from the 1990s. There were even signs of Michele’s eccentric flourish, just months after his resignation.

But probably most important at this moment of cleaning up the palette was a strong wave of Gucci basics, with a pragmatic streak. They included 1990s cut-off suits with wide shoulders and easy-to-wear trousers or baggy jeans with men’s shirts, worn with a loose overcoat and accompanied by a large, versatile handbag.

Sheers also dominated the runway, revealing Gucci-branded fishnet flip-flops and stockings in bright tones throughout the garments. The looks were for the bold and confident as they left little to the imagination. The Gucci team provided plenty of fur coats sufficient to cover their destination.

The looks were finished with kitten heels, some with fur accents and rounded double G heels.

Italian rock sensation Maneskin, often dressed by Gucci, was on hand for the show. Celebrity guests also included actresses Halle Bailey, Julia Garner and Dakota Johnson and singers Beth Ditto and A$AP Rocky, who wore a skirt.

THE BLACK CARPET AWARDS PROMOTING DIVERSITY

The first-ever Black Carpet Awards honored the achievements of minorities in Italian society, with the aim of promoting greater diversity and inclusion.

Anna Wintour was in the front row of the guests, alongside the president of the Italian National Chamber of Fashion, Carlo Capasa. I’m here to support their community in Milan and hopefully shine more light on the amazing work they do,” Wintour said upon arrival.

The awards were curated by Afro Fashion Week Milano founder Michelle Ngonmo and recognized leaders who promote inclusion, diversity and equity through culture, creativity, community, legacy and entrepreneurship, with separate prizes in each category chosen by a jury and by popular vote.

Ngonmo said after the ceremony that she felt the award was a sign that we were actually starting to move the conversation forward.

SUNNEI CROWD SURF

The models on Sunnei’s runway had no trust issues. They simply spun off the end of the elevated runway, and fell backwards into the crowd of fashionistas, stadium style.

Don’t expect designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina to put on a standard show, but instead look for ways to immerse the crowd in the experience. The show refers to catharsis a process of purification.

Turning the runway and dropping was enough to admire the looks, which the pair described as the culmination of months of design and textile research.

The brightly colored crocheted fur might have been enough to cushion any mishaps. It appeared as fringe on coats, as quirky hats, but especially in a fringed skirt, bandeau top and cuff combo. The creators themselves trusted the crowd, retreating to it as a final salute.

JIL SANDER POP PATTERNS

Designers Luke and Lucie Meier helped get the frenetic fashion crowd into a receptive state for their latest Jil Sander collection with soothing music ahead of their show.

The collection spoke through silhouettes, opening with leather looks in seemingly motorsport-inspired color blocks with the brand name printed in embossed lettering, and ending with dresses and jackets shaped like hourglass. The pair turned out gracefully layered with tops, tunics over pants, and featured seasonal patterns of wrapped cherries and peppermints, which appeared on the garments as photo prints. Iconic pendants finished the look.

CORMIO PROMOTES GIRL POWER

Designer Jezabelle Cormio presented a collection that mixes feminine ruffles, bows and ribbons with athleticism, in the form of indoor soccer shoes and soccer ball-shaped bags.

All of the Cormio brand looks were easy to wear and move in, with plenty of layering possibilities, underscoring the Gen-Z staple of easy comfort and self-styling.

Dresses stretched over the form. Embossed argyle knits were nicely layered over super cropped sweaters with ruffled drainage. The star was the collection’s pattern, which can be found on stretch dresses and pleated denim mini-skirts worn with knee-high socks between youth and the adult world.

ANDREADAMO COMES FROM THE SOUTH OF ITALY

Andrea Adamo is here to say that someone from a small town in the Calabria region of southern Italy can get to the Milan track. Even if the fashion world already knew it, since the Versace.

In that tradition, he showcases powerful looks for his Andreadamo grand piano with eyelets and leather, tulle and knits that swaddle the shape.

Tulle wrapped over knitwear, enveloping it like a mummy. Nude dresses covered in eyelets with a touch of mermaid. Andamo also puts volumes in chunky boots that gobble up the knees or the hems of trailing pants.

The motif of the season is a fig leaf. And a representative Eve closed the show in a nude bodysuit with appropriately placed metallic search sheets. Original sin flouted.

Adamo said the collection pays homage to his hometown, Crotone, and its fragile mountain sides, depicted in earth tones. He dedicated it to his seamstress grandmother, who didn’t see him travel to the big fashion city in the North.

Standing in front of his mood board and looking at the details of each model before the show, Adamo wiped away a tear in his memory.

It’s a tribute to my city to show that even a small southern town can be dreamed of,” he said.

TODS WARMING UP FOR NEXT WINTER

Fashion met art for the Tods show next fall and winter, amid towering reinforced concrete structures titled Anselm Kiefer’s The Seven Heavenly Palaces.

Outerwear is at the heart of creative director Walter Chiapponi’s latest collection, from floor-grazing parkas to cropped bomber jackets.

Clean lines in warm monotones emphasize functionality and handcrafted details: miniskirts were paired with rib-knit shirts with leather details and a slingback shoe, while dresses cinched at the waist , imitating a parka, were worn with Teddy. Bear ballet flats in shearling. It’s an urban wardrobe that easily translates to the office.

Despite the early morning roll call, the parade was a celebrity affair, including an international array of actresses: Kathryn Newton from the United States, Milly Alcock from Australiaia, Liu Shishi from China and Nana Eikura from Japan, as well as South Korean singer. Joy.