Psychology linked to Sam Brinton’s alleged fashion heist





Jhe internet never ceases to amaze. A Tanzanian fashion designer has alleged that former Energy Ministry official Sam Brinton, who identifies as ‘gender fluid’, a variant of ‘non-binary’, was seen publicly wearing his bespoke outfits after the disappearance of her luggage at an airport in 2018. The designer came with receipts, posting a social media thread that has since gone viral that features photos of models wearing her bright and colorful designs and jewelry alongside photos Briton wearing what appear to be the same items. As you may recall, Brinton faces up to 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing the suitcases of two other women. CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS WANT MANDATORY GENDER-NEUTRAL BATHROOMS IN ALL K-12 SCHOOLS

As a former sex researcher who studied paraphilias, which are unusual sexual interests known more commonly as sexual “kinks,” I can’t speak to Brintons’ case. I do, however, have a few thoughts on why people born male steal and wear women’s clothing in public. Cases of men stealing women’s underwear in order to cross-dress are popular cultural traditions. This behavior has also been documented in the troubling cases of convicts

serial killers

, who are known to collect and wear their victims’ lingerie and shoes as keepsakes or “trophies”. In addition to cross-dressing, autogynephilia, or sexual arousal at the idea of ​​being a woman, may explain the desire to wear women’s underwear. Over the course of a lifetime, one can amass a collection of hundreds of stolen items. Wearing female clothes in public can also be motivated by sexual masochism. It is frowned upon in society for men to dress like women, and some are turned on by the shame and embarrassment associated with it. Not everyone with one or a combination of the paraphilias above will feel compelled to steal from others. Many buy women’s clothing legally, including online, and don’t wear them in plain sight, in order to remain discreet. Those who obtain items illegally likely suffer from a form of kleptomania, which is the inability to resist theft, particularly if the thefts are not motivated by monetary value. Because paraphilias occur almost exclusively in men, nowadays any man who feels he wants to wear women’s clothing for sexual reasons is led to believe that he is transgender or a so-called third gender. Denying this reality prevents young men from gaining the self-understanding and care they need. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AMERICA’S RESTORATION



Dr Debra Soh

is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcastand the author of The End of Gender: Debunking Myths About Gender and Identity in Our Society.

