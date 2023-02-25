Jill Bidens’ granddaughter comes to her rescue as wind disturbs her dress during trip to Africa





Jill Bidens' granddaughter, Naomi Biden, took a moment to help adjust the First Ladies' dress in the wind during their five-day trip to Africa. The couple arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Friday after a visit to Namibia. Naomi is the daughter of Kathleen Buhle and Hunter Biden, the eldest child of President Joe Biden, whom he welcomed with his late wife, Neila Hunter. When Naomi and Jill got off the Air Force plane and waved to the press, the blue FLOTUS dress began to flutter upwards in the wind. Naomi then stepped in to help her grandmother by holding the dress tightly to prevent it from lifting. With her hand on the skirt, Naomi began walking down the stairs of the plane with Jill as they waved to the audience. In addition to her blue dress, Jill wore a pair of black heels while her granddaughter wore a multicolored dress and cheetah print heels. The 29-year-old also had her hair in a high bun. Jill is currently on day three of her five-day tour of Africa, marking her first visit to the country as First Lady. During this trip, she focuses on empowering women and girls while highlighting the devastating drought that is increasing food insecurity in the Horn of Africa. During her visit to Namibia on Thursday, she expressed how grateful she was to be in Africa with her granddaughter by her side. It's so great for me to be able to bring a family member. I think it's a tradition, or, in fact, we've seen other families from first families, bringing family members to see the rest of the world and experience the world, she said. , via Daily Mail. Jills' granddaughter is notably a newlywed and married at the White House to husband Peter Neal in November. The occasion took place on the South Lawn and was the 19th wedding to be held at the Executive Mansion since 1800. The celebration also marked the first White House wedding with a granddaughter of the President as bride. In an interview with vogue ahead of the nuptials, Naomi revealed how stressed her grandmother was about a particular part of the wedding. I know she lost sleep because I was planning on serving turkey sandwiches for lunch, she said. Naomi also shared some of the advice she received from Jill ahead of the event. She really emphasized to me that whenever I'm anxious about wedding stuff, I have to breathe and remind myself that it's just a day about Peter and me and being with the people we love," she explained. She taught me a lot about independence and self-sufficiency. But that doesn't mean you can't be an unselfish, fiercely loyal partner, too.

