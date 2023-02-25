Fashion Tips For Men’s Beachwear: Resort Wear That Can Make Men Look Stylish | fashion trends





Planning a beach vacation and wondering what to wear to the beach? Although most men are looking for a men’s beach outfit that allows them to fully relax, fashion experts advise adding that zing, that style quotient to your men’s beach vacation clothes, so that ‘they reflect a fantastic personality and can even be found in your own wardrobe. ! It used to be that beach vacations were all about donning an old stained shirt, baggy swim shorts and flip flops to that striped deckchair. However, beach or resort wear, as marketers prefer to call it, has improved dramatically over the past decade. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghav Pawar and Amar Pawar, co-founders of Powerlook, suggested some styling tips for men’s beachwear and claimed that getting ready for days at the beach doesn’t have to be a difficult affair to be at your best on the station: 1. CLASSIC STEERING Some men’s clothing has endured for a purpose. Stick to these simple, classic items, from the upper-body-boosting polo shirt to the slip-on elegance of a loafer, and you’ll be safe near any body of water. You can also keep your streetwear vibe by wearing cargo pants or a neon fanny pack to the beach or poolside. 2. THINK VERSATILITY Whether it’s a day trip by car or a stay at a luxury resort, you may not have time to change into a second, more formal dress throughout. during the day, so choose pieces that can be suitable for both the beach and all night activities. . Tailored swim shorts that can be worn invisibly at a seaside restaurant, sleek sneakers and mesh polo shirts are ideal for walking that tightrope. A linen long sleeve shirt can be worn with the sleeves rolled up during the day, rolled up at night or as a sophisticated overshirt over a t-shirt during the day. Don’t be the guy who controls his starter while wearing flip flops. 3. CHOOSE LIGHT COLORS There are several reasons why brighter colors work better in summer than in winter. For starters, bright colors are meant to reflect the sun’s heat, keeping your cooler inside. They’ll also shine in the sun and look gorgeous next to your summer tan (more on that later). Look for colors similar to those seen on the beach, such as beige, white, and sky blue. 4. FIT IS ALWAYS ESSENTIAL When you’re not wearing a lot of clothes, it’s essential that the ones you wear are well cut and fitted. The cut and fit can also make even the most casual ensembles look classier, so get it right if you don’t want to look like a slob on the dunes. If you have a slender physique, opt for swimsuits with narrow legs, darker side panels if you have wide hips or strong thighs, and make sure the design fits your size.

