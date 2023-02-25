Salma Hayek and her family at Milan Fashion Week 2023





Salma Hayek turned Milan Fashion Week into a family affair on Friday. The 56-year-old actor attended the Gucci fashion show with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, their 15-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault and 22-year-old daughter Mathilde Pinault, whom he shares with his ex- wife Dorothe Lepre. The foursome coordinated their outfits in matching shades of blue and black and posed for photos together inside the star-studded event, which also featured A$AP Rocky, Halle Bailey, DDG, Florence Welch and Julia Garner. The quartet’s latest outing follows the release of Hayek’s new film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” alongside Channing Tatum. In a recent interview with United Kingdom, Hayek explained what initially appealed to her about the film, saying it all came down to not being away from her family for too long. “When it comes to [taking on] a character, the criteria is, “Can I do the movie and not be separated from my family for more than two weeks?” she told the publication. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years . . . it limits my choices; there have been projects where I had to pull out because I was going to be away for two weeks and couldn’t afford it. do.” She added, “Imagine what it does to my kids; imagine how good it is for my kids to see.” Hayek and Francois-Henri wed on Valentine’s Day in 2009. Hayek is also stepmother to her husband’s two other children, Francois, 25, and Augustin James Evangelista, 16, from his previous marriage with Lepre. “I have four [children] and so far only one [Valentina] lives with us, but I have four. I live for them,” Hayek told Marie Claire UK. See more photos of Hayek and his fashionable family at the upcoming Milan Fashion Week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/salma-hayek-her-family-at-2023-milan-fashion-week-49097931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos