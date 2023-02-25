Mercedes-Benz and Moncler revamp the G-Class

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz and Italian luxury fashion house Moncler recently unveiled their unique artistic collaboration, dubbed Mondo G Project, on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-roader.

This is the first time that Moncler has collaborated with an automotive brand. The artwork launch took place during Moncler’s “Art of Genius” live show during London Fashion Week on February 20.

The G-Class off-roader adopts Moncler’s signature style

The collaboration showcases the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in a signature Moncler down jacket design.

The near-perfect geometric design of the G-Class combines well with the lined patterns of Moncler reflective surfaces. The unique design is most prominent on the roof of the car and has large open wheels.

On the back of the car is Moncler branding, in the form of a huge zipper detail.

Weighing 2.5 tons, Mondo G Project would have taken a year to create. It is 4.6 meters long, 2.8 meters high and 3.4 meters wide, including wheels.

Mercedes’ “The Art of Imagination” campaign

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said the project is the “showcar hero” of its “Art of Imagination” campaign “which accompanies Mercedes-Benz and Moncler co-creation with social media, outdoor (OOH) and PR assets for broad global activation.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Board Member Britta Seeger called the collaboration “an X-factor brand moment”, adding that it “opens up new horizons and potential opportunities for more to come.” Soon”.

Gorden Wagener, design director of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said that Mondo G Project is “a very bold design statement.”

“Based on our Sensual Purity design philosophy, this work of art merges starkly contrasting shapes and surfaces: shiny spacecraft materials with a worn weathered look; the strong geometry of the G-Class with the organic shapes of Moncler down jackets,” added Wagener.

(Main and featured images: Thibaut Grevet Müller for Mercedes-Benz)

This story first appeared on lifestyle asia singapore