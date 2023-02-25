How to Set Up a Snowboard: A Beginner’s Guide

Unless you’re planning on renting snowboarding until the end of time, that’s not always such a bad thing, besides you will eventually be faced with a challenge. You’ll have your swanky new snowboard in your hand, and on the bench in front of you will be a box containing the new snowboard bindings you’ve been deliberating on for weeks. I imagine at this point you also have a whole bunch of snowboarding gear strewn about your house. But then what? Well, I’m afraid you have to plan your trip.

Suddenly you are presented with a load of options. Why are there so many holes on your snowboard to screw in bindings? Why are they now sitting at an odd angle? Then there are all those optional extras: The stickers, the spikes, the pads, the leashes. Do you need all of this?

Well, you’ve come to the right place. We have what you need. Put the snowboard down, step away from the bindings, grab a beer and find out everything you need to know to set up your snowboard and get it ready to hit the slopes.

Choosing the right board for you

While there’s some truth to the idea that a good snowboarder can ride any board, there’s no denying that every snowboarder will have a better time on the right snowboard. Most snowboarders will benefit from an all-mountain board, which balances the shape, the size, and the rocker or camber profile to ride the groomed slopes and a little off-piste. The ideal snowboard for beginners will have a little flex to make it easier to learn turns.

When it comes to choosing your snowboard, the three main things to think about are getting the right size, getting a shape that suits your riding style, and deciding if you want a rocker or camber snowboard. The rocker/camber shape and profile will affect whether you’re carving, hitting the park, cruising powder, or doing a bit of everything.

How to configure bindings

Setting the right angle

Here’s how to snowboard for beginners 101, and it sets you up for anything you’ll do on a board.

When you attach your bindings, you will notice that the disc washers that attach to your snowboard have angle markings to indicate their position. Before getting to the heart of the matter, you need to know if you ride normal or awkward left foot or right foot forward and make sure you place your front foot on the correct end of the snowboard. Setting your angle is all about comfort, but it will affect how aggressively you can ride your body position and your ability to ride switch for tricks.

Remember that you can always adjust your angle later, but as a starting point, try the following:

Place your snowboard on the mat or on a blanket if you have a hardwood floor.

Stand on your board with your feet where your bindings would be and jump up and down 10 times, landing in an athletic pose each time. Imagine someone coming to tackle you.

After 10 jumps, mark where your feet land with tape. This will give you a good reference point for where to place your bindings for a comfortable position.

Adjusting the forward lean of snowboard bindings

Your snowboard boots will already have a little forward tilt built in which can help you stand up in your active snowboarding position, but you can improve this by using the high backs of your bindings assuming you have high backs adjustable. Many snowboarders mistakenly see the forward lean as an “on/off” type option, where you are either pushed fully forward and engaged, or loose and relaxed.

More forward lean will give you a quick edge transition and an aggressive riding position, which is ideal for groomed runs and high-speed turns. A looser, more relaxed forward lean gives you a surf-like feel, which is often preferred by powder and park riders. Most beginners find they are comfortable between the two. You want to adjust your forward lean to the point that it’s comfortable and engaging, but not where it pushes you into a position that feels like you’re squatting for hours at a time when trying to relax .

Where to place the bindings on your board

Almost every snowboard has a reference marker for your two bindings, even Burton snowboards with their channel system. If you’re on the right snowboard size, these benchmarks will usually give you the perfect position for all-around riding. Generally, wider stances are more stable for drops and landings, while a narrower stance is better for edge transition, but as with everything, you want balance rather than extremes.

If you’re going to take your snowboard off-piste and explore some powder, you might want to consider adjusting your bindings to help the nose float. If you are on a directional powder board, you can most likely use the reference markers. If you’re on an all-mountain board and want to go a day without your back leg burning out, back up your bindings a notch or two. Don’t forget to back them up before going back on the groomers.

Snowboard accessories: are they really necessary?

Is snowboarding difficult when riding on one foot? Get a stamp

Unless you really like the clean aesthetic of your super sleek upper deck and are willing to sacrifice grip for looks, there’s really no argument against a pedal pad. Back then, they were super sticky both ways and often took the form of chunky foam pads or metal-looking spikes. Now you can get pedal pads in nearly any style and color to match, complement, or just oppose your board. Heck, the other day I saw a fake poo mat because why not I guess? Seriously, these make riding on one foot so much easier, you just need to have one.

Do you really need a leash?

An uncontrolled snowboard sliding on the groomer is the perfect missile and a surefire way to cause injury. Of course, you are unlikely to drop your snowboard and let it go down on its own, but if it happens accidentally it could cause serious injury to someone. When you’re learning to snowboard, a leash can mean one less thing to worry about when attaching and detaching it. Plus, there are stations that still insist on them, so it’s worth checking out no matter what level you’re riding at.

Snowboard wax is a must

Even if you Wax your snowboard rigorously, some days you will find yourself riding a little slow or needing a boost. As well as a small tool for tightening the mounting bolts, trust me and carry one. All snowboarders should have a quick wax bar in their pocket when riding. Now this is no substitute for a proper hot wax, but it will get you out of a pinch so you can keep riding and then wax overnight. Because it doesn’t have time to soak, some of your speed wax will end up on the snow, so remember to opt for an eco-friendly, biodegradable choice to help maintain your ski resort.

