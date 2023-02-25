Fashion
A cover of Fashion Collectives Japan Society
A model in the CFGNY Max mode 2.
Photo: David Brandon Geeting
At the end of January, Japan Society was packed for an event it hadn’t held since the 1970s: a fashion show. Models decked out in trousers with large hanging fringes; plastered across the tops in layered text; and wrapped in form-fitting printed dresses strutting around the Junz Yoshimura-designed building. Max mode 2 was the latest presentation from CFGNY (Concept Foreign Garments New York), a fashion collective whose solo New York debut is featured in Refashioning at the downtown institution.
But CFGNY members are hesitant to call themselves fashion designers. I would describe CFGNY as artists making clothes, says Daniel Chew, a member of the four-person collective. Chew creates films with Micaela Durand, and Tin Nguyen has her own multimedia practice. But we wanted to extend the conversations we were having to other people, and we thought the easiest way to do that was to do a fashion show, where we could invite a lot of strangers online to participate in a project together, recalls Chew. They founded CFGNY in 2016 with multimedia artists Kirsten Kilponen and Ten Izu in 2020. Together they also produce videos, sculptures, installations and performances.
Left to right: CFGNY’s Kirsten Kilponen, Daniel Chew, Ten Izu and Tin Nguyen.
Photo: Courtesy of Stefani Oh/Japan Society
Coming from different backgrounds, Chew says the collective is united in part by the sense of shared alienation that comes with being Asian in America. We describe CFGNY as vaguely Asian and part of that definition is a bit nondescript, Chew says. They played with themes like mistaken identity and the kind of time in performances and installations across Europe and unearthed Chinese and American historical objects to display alongside their own creations in Can I leave you?an exhibition at the Providences RISD Museum.
For Refashioning, the four started with a simple question: what is Japanese society? The CFGNY looked at organizations founded in 1907 by American businessmen who wanted to increase commercial relations with Japan and, by proxy, essentially with China, how an American organization defined Japanese culture and identity for an American audience. While the society’s early days were largely concerned with elite lunches and social dinners, after World War II the organization became a major driving force behind contemporary Japanese art and design in the United States. United. The collective draws on this heritage by recreating the fancy dinner scene with the mundane materials of its own practice instead of the more luxurious finishes that society prefers, emphasizing the highly manufactured aesthetic that the Japanese company uses to define the Japan. One of the first things visitors may notice upon entering Refashioning sums up the CFGNY project most succinctly: a wall of two-by-fours and plastic sheeting, a makeshift assemblage that bears witness to the constant process of deconstruction and reconstruction that animates the collective.
So c(fg) is (n)y (2022).
Photo: Kirsten Kilponen/Kirsten Kilponen
A large flat screen displaying what appears to be meaty innards interspersed with Japan Society ephemera acts as a kind of introduction to the Japan Society exhibit. The entrails, in fact, are the interiors of CFGNY’s own sculptures, filmed with an endoscope to create an effect that is both intimate and alien. It looks like the inside of a body, Chew notes. At nearly 12 minutes, the videos’ voice-over explains elements of Japanese society’s history that might otherwise go unnoticed or overlooked in the elegant rooms.
This neo-Gothic gallery window is one of many fragments embedded in the two-by-fours and plastic sheaths the collective placed in the gallery. CFGNY was struck by the New York-American look of the architecture of the company’s early headquarters. When placed in this type of Japanese architecture, there’s this dissonance that’s really at the heart of the story of this place, Chew says.
CFGNY members have also been inspired by Diaspora travelers’ frequent use of cardboard boxes to send American goods throughout Southeast Asia, and they generally find themselves drawn to waste and materials. shipwrecked.
Izu adds that the use of a mundane product presents a construction that is very different from the idea of Asianism that institutions have imported a cypress wood ceiling and a slate reflective indoor pool. Cardboard is that universal shipping material that moves alongside people, and materials and people become that same type of commodity as they move around the world, they say. The material conveys this vague Asian sensibility of cheap export or strangeness in the same way that Japan Society wants to distill this idea of Japaneseness through its architecture and societal programming. As Chew puts it, the CFGNY and Japan Society aesthetic stem from very different class structures.
Consolidated in Relation, Slate (1 Bottle, 1 Blouse, 7 Vases) (2022).
Photo: Sammie Anselmo, courtesy of CFGNY
Green and white and peach, this vessel first appears abstract and geometric made of rectilinear shapes interrupted by locks and twists. Only on closer inspection can you see all those ghost-like impressions, Kilponen says: the foot-and-a-half-tall vase is not the result of formalistic handwork. , but rather from the binding of ordinary consumer items like bottles and blouses. as the basis for a plaster mold, which is then used to create the finished porcelain product.
An important fact about these particular ceramics is that some of them could not have been made by one person due to the size and weight of the plaster molds we created for them, says Kilponen. CFGNY members further mixed authorship by sprinkling each other’s sculptures.
Subtitled (2017).
Photo: Naho Kubota
During remodeling opens with more recently designed garments from CFGNY displayed on cardboard mannequins, this 2017 silk and cotton garment is placed on a cardboard chair inspired by those in the banquet hall of the Astor Hotel, where the company was holding formerly his lunches.
CFGNY first experimented with draping in its 201920 exhibition at the RISD Museum, where it placed custom garments on furniture and floors, as if they were strewn about by someone rapidly changing. And while other garments were made for this exhibition or debuted in a parade Max mode 2 in January, this dressy piece comes from Subtitled, CFGNY’s debut collection. Chew says that at the time they were interested in how we could distort straight lines and strict rigidities in the layering of different patterns. A grid pattern over plaid over gingham created a cacophony of noise that somehow broke through barriers into something new and beautiful.
CFGNY has built relationships over the years with tailors widely patronized by Westerners in Ho Chi Minh City. The results focused on signifiers of general Asianism such as mandarin collars or rice sack jackets that seem almost made of leather. For this series of photos, CFGNY gave a Vietnamese photo studio full freedom to direct and edit the photos of their clothes on local models. The results are glistening glamorous photos, which Nguyen says are a very traditional way of creating images in Vietnamese culture, stylized like the photos his parents took of themselves.
