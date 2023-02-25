



Chiltern Fire Station has always been a favorite haunt of the rich and famous, and it has been bustling with even more celebrity sightings in the past week. From the Netflix BAFTAs after-party to the spectacular Monclers Art of the Genius, the Marylebone venue has hosted a variety of star-studded events, including visits from Mr. and Mrs. Biebers. Hailey Bieber, model and founder of her own cosmetics company, was spotted at the hotel wearing a vinyl version of her iconic thigh-skimming hemline, which she paired with semi-sheer black tights and pumps. She finished the ensemble with a Saint Laurent Le 5 7 bag draped over her shoulder. Justin Bieber dressed in leather pants, a sunny yellow fleece and a hat, as he always does. Haileys go-to is skintight LBDs, and she relishes any opportunity to dress up. She wore an Alexandre Vauthier couture mini to Lori Harvey’s birthday party last month and a draped Saint Laurent shimmering jersey dress to a Tiffany & Co. event in December. Haileys style is defined by subtle beauty with a rock n roll edge. She knows how to make a statement without being too flashy, and her choices of fabrics and silhouettes are always perfect. Hailey has a knack for choosing costumes that flatter her figure and represent her personality. whether it’s an elegant leather jumpsuit or a feminine dress. Justin, on the other hand, likes to keep it casual, wearing comfortable yet fashionable clothes. He frequently wears baggy pants with chunky sweatshirts or hoodies, adding a pop of color to his outerwear or accessories. Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are a stylish couple, complementing their looks with their own fashion senses. Whether they are attending a large event or simply going out for dinner; they never fail to turn heads with their stylish choices. And, with Chiltern Firehouse as the site of choice in London; we can expect more stylish sightings of this gorgeous pair in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloutnews.com/hailey-bieber-dons-her-signature-mini-dress-vinyl-version/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

