Men’s volleyball beaten in five sets lost to ball state





Next game: Ohio State University 02/25/2023 | 7:30 p.m. February 25 (Sat) / 7:30 p.m. Ohio State University History ST. CHARLES, MO.–The Lindenwoodmen volleyball team fell to a tough five-set loss to the Ball State Cardinals on Friday night at Hyland Arena. INSIGHT The Lions would come out on top with a 2-0 lead thanks to first-two set dominance on their home turf. Both offensively and defensively, Lindenwood moved as a unit, taking complete control of the game with ease. The home side ended up winning the first set in a smooth 25-14 victory, and Ball State looked stunned by the Lions’ offense for most of the set. The Lions hit a stellar .531 scoring as a team as opposed to Ball State’s .080 attacking percentage, sending a message right away. The second set, while a little closer on the scoreboard, felt just as airy as it ended in a 25-18 victory for Lindenwood. Various Lions looked lively, with all six starters contributing equally throughout those first two sets. It wasn’t until later in the third set that Ball State finally seemed to find their footing. The Lions didn’t go down without a fight, however, but their fight wouldn’t be enough to get the sweep. The Cardinals won the third 17-25, forcing things to a fourth set at Hyland Arena. Lindenwood pressed hard in the fourth set, hitting a solid .379 as a team in hopes of securing the win in four. The Cardinals still kept the momentum in their favor and held their own with a 22-25 win late in the fourth. Ball State took an early lead in the fifth, with the Lions trailing 2-8 at one point. Lindenwood continued to exemplify their courage, hanging on as best they could despite various offensive threats from the Cardinals. The Lions would eventually fall to a final score of 8-15, closing five hard-fought sets. LEADERS

AJ Lewis (16K, .213A%, 1 ACE, 3 DIGS, 2 SOLO BLK)

Ian Schüller (14K, 0.300 A %, 6 digits, 3 black)

clay weather (12K, 0.269A %, 2 ACE, 3 DIGS)

Connor Sheehan (47 AST, 7 DIGS, 3 AS)

Kyle Deutschman (13 DIGS, 2 AST) FOLLOWING The Lions will return to Hyland Arena to face Ohio State tomorrow night starting at 7:30 p.m.

