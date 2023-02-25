BTS member J-Hope is Louis Vuitton’s new ambassador

After Suga and Jimin, J-Hope is the latest BTS member to land a lucrative deal with a luxury brand! Louis Vuitton has named the South Korean idol its new house ambassador.

It’s no big surprise for BTS ARMY as J-Hope was recently spotted at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 men’s show in Paris. Even the boy band previously worked with Louis Vuitton in 2021, a collaboration that has now expired.

The French fashion house hailed J-Hope as a massive global icon who charmed fans with his “upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction”. The brand also mentioned that the star left no stone unturned in “pushing artistic borders and inspiring international public”.

The ad comes with two great glimpses of J-Hope in clothes from Louis Vuitton. The K-pop idol looks stunning in the brand’s jackets embossed with LV logos, making us super hyped about the collab.

Louis Vuitton announced the news on Twitter and wrote:#jhope For #Louis Vuitton. The Maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer will join us as our newest Maison Ambassador.“

J-Hope’s camo outing at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

J-Hope turned heads with his bold camo look at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 menswear show. He paired a zip-up jacket over a matching shirt, while his pants were also in the matching pattern. All pieces come with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print. He further accentuated the look with burgundy sneakers. The K-pop star’s recent outing proves that he is a true fashion icon as well as a trendsetter.

On the work side, the last passages of the artist including his solo album jack in the box and the track The astronaut have also massively increased its global appeal.

(Hero and Feature image credits: Louis Vuitton/ Twitter)

This story first appeared in asia lifestyle hong kong