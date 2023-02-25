Owls ride on UTSA 106-66 – UNIVERSITY PRESS

The Owls stayed in control for 33 minutes to finish their game with the best score and biggest winning margin of the season.

Brandon Weatherspoon grabs the rebound and looks for an opening through UTSA to pass on Feb. 23, 2023.

Men’s Basketball FAU (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) defeated conference foe University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (UTSA) (8-21, 2-16 C-USA) for the second time this year, ending the season sweep Thursday night at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

The last time these two teams met on Jan. 19, the Owls beat UTSA 83-64. This time around, the Owls nearly doubled their margin and finished with a blowout 106-66 win over the conference rival.

We’re focused on winning a regular season championship,” head coach Dusty May said. We put ourselves in a position where we don’t have to hope and wish for other things to happen beyond our control. We control what we can control and we know we have the chance to clinch a co-championship on Saturday.

The Owls got off to a quick start with a layup from second-year goaltender Alijah Martin just 30 seconds into the first half.

Both teams got off to a good start, trading baskets in the opening minutes. Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin scored six quick points in that back-and-forth action to help the Owls take a 14-11 lead with 15:41 into the first half.

Redshirt second Giancarlo Rosado came off the bench to relieve Goldin and quickly added four points, pushing the Owls ahead 22-20.

Redshirt freshman forward Tre Carroll was also productive off the bench, grabbing three rebounds alongside a second-chance layup that extended the Owls’ lead to 29-20. Rosado stayed on the offensive end and added four more points to extend the lead to 34-22.

Senior guard Michael Forrest knocked down his first three-pointer with four minutes left in the first half to extend the lead to 43-25.

The Owls defense kept constant pressure on the UTSA offense, forcing seven turnovers in the first half. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, the Owls dominated around the rim, totaling 22 points in the paint in the first half.

The Owls had a full team effort in the first half, with 9 players providing points to end the period with a 45-32 lead. Rosado and Goldin totaled a team-high 8 points each, and Forrest followed with 7 points.

The Owls wasted no time after the break, scoring on consecutive possessions in the paint to open the second half. Goldin remained active on the attacking glass, scoring on a second-chance layup to push their lead to 51-40 with 17:16 left in the second half.

After an unusual slow start for the Owls’ three-point shooting, second-year guard Nicholas Boyd and junior guard Bryan Greenlee scored three points on back-to-back possessions to extend the Owls’ lead to 58-40.

Weatherspoon showed off their athleticism with a windmill dunk in transition, which Martin followed up quickly with a three-pointer to increase their lead to 73-46. The Owls offense continued to roll with a Greenlee corner three points from an inbound pass.

The Owls’ three-point shot stayed hot, Forrest added two three-pointers and Carroll sank one of his own from the corner to give the Owls a 93-56 lead with five minutes left in regulation time.

The Owls hit the 100-point mark with a three-pointer from Boyd, giving the Owls a 41-point lead. The scoring didn’t stop there as Carroll added 6 points with one minute left to close the game with a final score of 106-66.

Forrest finished the night with a team-high 19 points, followed closely by Rosado and Goldin who both scored 14 points. FAU had seven players with double-digit point totals.

I thought it was great the way we moved the ball, we looked like each other again, May said.

As a team, FAU dominated around the rim, edging out UTSA 46-22 in total paint points. The Owls finished the night shooting 51% from the field and 44% from three-pointers.

The Owls will now have to change course quickly as they prepare to face the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) on Saturday, February 25. pm and will air on Stadium Sports Network.

Robert Griffin is a University Press Contributing Writer. For more information regarding this story or others, email [email protected]or tweet it @RobertGriffinFL.