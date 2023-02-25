Fashion
Paris Fashion Week full of fashion shows and novelties
Translated by
Cassidy STEPHENS
Published
February 24, 2023
Paris Fashion Week kicks off this Monday with a particularly exciting program. This edition of women’s ready-to-wear for fall-winter 2023/2024, scheduled from February 27 to March 7, brings together 106 houses with 66 shows and 40 presentations. The show will feature first-time Dundas and Palm Angels and a number of high-profile returns including Pierre Cardin, Paco Rabanne, Alexander McQueen and Nina Ricci.
Newcomers include Palm Angels, the Italian luxury streetwear label owned by Farfetch through New Guards Group and run by Francesco Ragazzi. In full expansion, she chose to come to the City of Light to parade on Sunday March 5, while Dundas will parade the next day, March 6. The English brand launched in 2017 by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas previously showed up at Haute Couture Semaine in July 2018 but is returning to Paris, this time as part of the ready-to-wear programme.
Schiaparelli, led by Daniel Roseberry, who parades mainly during haute couture, will also be present. The house has previously presented “prt–couture” collections, as it calls them, during women’s fashion week, but this time it opted for an exciting and high-profile show format on Thursday, March 2. Avellano is also announced, closing Fashion Week on Tuesday evening March 7th. Designer Arthur Avellano’s latex brand is on the rise. The brand, which was displayed until now during the men’s week, is now positioned on the women’s schedule, in search of greater visibility.
This week in Paris also promises to be rich in returns. After a quarter of a century, Pierre Cardin is back on the Parisian calendar. The emblematic fashion house, now headed by Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, organized a spectacular show at the Air and Space Museum in Le Bourget in early 2022, in tribute to its legendary founder, who died in 2020. She will return to Paris calendar on March 5 for a show to be held in her historic boutique at 59 Faubourg Saint-Honor.
Another historic house back, Paco Rabanne, whose founder died on February 3. Since the pandemic, she had deserted Fashion Week for women’s ready-to-wear, presenting her collections rather at Men’s Week or outside the calendar. The show is scheduled for March 1.
Many labels are returning to Paris after the pandemic. This is the case of Alexander McQueen, who had disappeared in London and New York, as well as Shiatzy Chen and Uma Wang, who are returning to a physical show after opting for the digital format. For its part, Y/Project returns to the women’s program after spending two years with men with mixed programs.
The long-awaited return of cult designer Martine Sitbon, who will unveil her new Rev brand during a non-show presentation, as well as that of Nina Ricci, has also been announced. Until recently, the luxury house had no designer and was on the sidelines for two seasons. On March 3, she will unveil the first collection of her new creative director Harris Reed. The following day, March 4, Ann Demeulemeester will present the creations of Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who has been at the helm of style since this season.
Alongside the star houses that will all be present, from Chanel to Christian Dior, via Louis Vuitton, Herms, Lanvin, Givenchy, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, which promises a sober and unusual parade, the Parisian Week will count many points strong. Like the Vivienne Westwood tribute parade on March 4, or the AZ Factory parade with special guests, the founders of Colville, Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers. Without forgetting the newcomers to discover on the program of presentations. Like the Chinese label Chenpeng, the English designer Margaret Howell, the Italian Niccol Pasqualetti or the Irish Risn Pierce.
Only downside, the eight brands that will be missing during this Fashion Week. Starting with Thom Browne, who left for New York after taking over the presidency of the Council of American Fashion Designers, the CFDA. Other brands, such as Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, left the women’s program to reposition themselves in January in Men’s Fashion Week.
Others have opted for presentations this season, such as Rochas, Gmbh and Christian Wijnants, who has just taken over the creative direction of Maison Ullens. As for the Japanese label Beautiful People, it is no longer on the calendar. Koch, who says he’s taking time to reflect, is also considering switching to the men’s schedule next June.
Copyright 2023 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://ww.fashionnetwork.com/news/Paris-fashion-week-full-of-shows-and-novelties,1490103.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zeenat Aman talks about gender pay gap in Bollywood; Said nothing’s changed in the last 50 years
- Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection Trussardi
- Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani movies? The actor clarifies – News
- Cricket Stadiums – The most picturesque and dramatic international cricket venues in the world
- Shardul Thakur’s Haldi: The Indian star dances to the family-famous Bollywood hit; SHOW
- Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surface
- Brexit news: UK fishermen blow EU trawlers ‘bullying our boats’ out of UK waters | Politics | News
- Mysterious shaking was reported in San Diego County Friday morning
- A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences
- Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan
- Australia take on resurgent South Africa women’s team in T20 World Cup cricket final
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy