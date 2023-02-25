Paris Fashion Week full of fashion shows and novelties

Translated by



Cassidy STEPHENS Published







February 24, 2023



Paris Fashion Week kicks off this Monday with a particularly exciting program. This edition of women’s ready-to-wear for fall-winter 2023/2024, scheduled from February 27 to March 7, brings together 106 houses with 66 shows and 40 presentations. The show will feature first-time Dundas and Palm Angels and a number of high-profile returns including Pierre Cardin, Paco Rabanne, Alexander McQueen and Nina Ricci.

See the parade Saint Laurent will parade on February 28 – ImaxTree

Newcomers include Palm Angels, the Italian luxury streetwear label owned by Farfetch through New Guards Group and run by Francesco Ragazzi. In full expansion, she chose to come to the City of Light to parade on Sunday March 5, while Dundas will parade the next day, March 6. The English brand launched in 2017 by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas previously showed up at Haute Couture Semaine in July 2018 but is returning to Paris, this time as part of the ready-to-wear programme.

Schiaparelli, led by Daniel Roseberry, who parades mainly during haute couture, will also be present. The house has previously presented “prt–couture” collections, as it calls them, during women’s fashion week, but this time it opted for an exciting and high-profile show format on Thursday, March 2. Avellano is also announced, closing Fashion Week on Tuesday evening March 7th. Designer Arthur Avellano’s latex brand is on the rise. The brand, which was displayed until now during the men’s week, is now positioned on the women’s schedule, in search of greater visibility.

This week in Paris also promises to be rich in returns. After a quarter of a century, Pierre Cardin is back on the Parisian calendar. The emblematic fashion house, now headed by Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, organized a spectacular show at the Air and Space Museum in Le Bourget in early 2022, in tribute to its legendary founder, who died in 2020. She will return to Paris calendar on March 5 for a show to be held in her historic boutique at 59 Faubourg Saint-Honor.

Another historic house back, Paco Rabanne, whose founder died on February 3. Since the pandemic, she had deserted Fashion Week for women’s ready-to-wear, presenting her collections rather at Men’s Week or outside the calendar. The show is scheduled for March 1.

Pierre Cardin returns after 25 years of absence – DR

Many labels are returning to Paris after the pandemic. This is the case of Alexander McQueen, who had disappeared in London and New York, as well as Shiatzy Chen and Uma Wang, who are returning to a physical show after opting for the digital format. For its part, Y/Project returns to the women’s program after spending two years with men with mixed programs.

The long-awaited return of cult designer Martine Sitbon, who will unveil her new Rev brand during a non-show presentation, as well as that of Nina Ricci, has also been announced. Until recently, the luxury house had no designer and was on the sidelines for two seasons. On March 3, she will unveil the first collection of her new creative director Harris Reed. The following day, March 4, Ann Demeulemeester will present the creations of Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who has been at the helm of style since this season.

Alongside the star houses that will all be present, from Chanel to Christian Dior, via Louis Vuitton, Herms, Lanvin, Givenchy, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, which promises a sober and unusual parade, the Parisian Week will count many points strong. Like the Vivienne Westwood tribute parade on March 4, or the AZ Factory parade with special guests, the founders of Colville, Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers. Without forgetting the newcomers to discover on the program of presentations. Like the Chinese label Chenpeng, the English designer Margaret Howell, the Italian Niccol Pasqualetti or the Irish Risn Pierce.

Only downside, the eight brands that will be missing during this Fashion Week. Starting with Thom Browne, who left for New York after taking over the presidency of the Council of American Fashion Designers, the CFDA. Other brands, such as Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, left the women’s program to reposition themselves in January in Men’s Fashion Week.

Others have opted for presentations this season, such as Rochas, Gmbh and Christian Wijnants, who has just taken over the creative direction of Maison Ullens. As for the Japanese label Beautiful People, it is no longer on the calendar. Koch, who says he’s taking time to reflect, is also considering switching to the men’s schedule next June.