Jil Sander Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Maybe it’s because they’ve completed the brand’s fifth year, but it felt like a more personal collection than usual for Luke and Lucie Meier at Jil Sander. We kind of looked back to our formative years, the 90s and 2000s, Lucie said. We were thinking how the outlook was so positive and exciting, thinking about technology coming into our lives. Now, positivity about the future is harder to hold. Luke chimed in: It’s always a little tinged with pink, the past, but the only resounding thing here was that there was this openness to kind of cross-contaminating things. The first look made it clear that they no longer felt obliged to stick to the codes established by the German minimalist founder of the brand. It was a black and white leather motorcycle jacket, a logo embossed vertically on the front placket, with matching short pants reinforced at the knees like racing uniforms. Later, a heavily pocketed vest worn by model Maggie Mauer appeared to have been borrowed from Lukes men’s brand OAMC. Jil Sander wouldn’t recognize much of the tailoring, but in a season of identical pantsuits, the Meiers streamlined, zip-front jackets and stretchy pants worn with the zippers that stretched along both undone legs , for an even taller silhouette were a new take. Bjorks’ love song All Neon Like composed the show’s soundtrack, and its eccentricities sparked some of the ideas here, like the pretty ombre floral-print dresses that were paired with nubby-soled sneakers. It was good to see He Meiers exercise their individuality, whether in the form of an airy and generously cut parachute dress adorned with crushed metal flowers or the digitally printed and jacquard printed tunics and t-shirts of fruits and candies. . Breaking free is a better way to describe these oversized cherries. We wanted things that were a little uplifting, Luke explained, simple and positive. The bags were stamped with more fruit, like candy boxes. It’s an invitation, he said.

