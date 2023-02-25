Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton: Why it makes sense

Pharrell Williams at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. … [+] Photo credit: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Corbis via Getty Images

Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and now creative director of menswear.

Analysts and forecasters reacted unsurprisingly to the recent appointment of Pharrell Williams as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. If anyone could step into the shoes of late designer Virgil Abloh, it would be Williams.

Pharrell is one of the most well-known multi-hyphenates, says Sarah Unger, senior vice president of Cultural Insights for Civic Entertainment Group. He crystallized our understanding of the industry-independent cultural appeal a musician can have. LV is a multi-hyphenate brand beyond a typical fashion house. Pharrell will have plenty of arenas to play in.

Williams is a logical move, after Abloh, another analyst says, and is no stranger to fashion, having created streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream Shoe, and previously partnered with brands like Adidas and Moncler.

There’s no doubt that Pharrell will likely have its unique impact based on its outsized style sensibility, says Hemant Kalbag, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Consumer Retail Group. But I do not anticipate a fundamental change of direction. That said, Pharrell will help keep LV relevant for the next generation of LV customers.

Williams will present his first collection for the French luxury house in June during Mens Fashion Week in Paris. The show will mark five years after Ablohs celebrated the brand’s debut collection, where audiences included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Takashi Murakami, Travis Scott and more. Over 2,000 guests attended the event, held at the Royal Palace, including thousands of local students whom Abloh personally invited. In total, the show featured 56 looks for men, including clothes, accessories and shoes.

What the future holds

Williams’ multidisciplinary resume could offer clues as to what clients can expect from his tenure at Louis Vuitton, notes Kayla Marci, market analyst at Edited.

His impact on streetwear, amplified by his personal style and the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream labels, reinforces the culture’s continued role in luxury, carrying on the legacy of Virgil Abloh, says Marci.

Williams’ partnerships with Adidas showcase the ability of musical artists-turned-designers to foray into heritage products and freshen the mood for a new generation, namely Samba, which could translate into upcoming collections at Vuitton, according to the analysts.

By modernizing legacy styles and house codes, says Marci. His history with the sports giant is also fueling speculation of a future Louis Vuitton X Adidas collaboration.

Williams’ strong connection to the music community will attract new consumers, Kalbag believes.

However, the fundamental, younger, more urban, social media savvy demographic is unlikely to change like a draw, Kalbag says. It’s unclear if Pharrell will have the same global appeal as Virgil, who has often collaborated with designers around the world, although his global presence and name recognition far exceed that of Virgil.

Other creative collaborations

Given consumers’ continued passion for travel and the intersection between travel and fashion, Unger is eager to see how that might pan out with Vuitton’s new creative director.

I’m particularly curious to see if Pharrell puts his stamp on the LV Hotel coming to Paris, says Unger.

Additionally, Williams’ gender-neutral skincare line, Humanrace, could offer some interesting avenues for Vuitton, Unger said, especially as the skincare sector grows in popularity.

Williams has spoken in the past of finding inspiration from ubiquitous sources such as billboards and construction, Unger says.

So maybe we’ll see it become location-specific, tap into the culture of its Virginia Beach roots, or maybe it’ll take inspiration from architecture, Unger says. In 2013, there was talk of Pharrell designing prefab homes with late architect Zaha Hadid. I would love to see these plans surface.

To advance

Whatever creative path Williams takes at Vuitton, the unveiling of her inaugural fashion collection in June will be highly anticipated and subject to intense scrutiny, Marci said, given the pressure on Williams to keep up with the times. traces of Abloh and previous creators.

The events of 2022 have led fashion netizens to encounter celebrity designers with heightened skepticism, demanding that quality designs and wearable products be showcased instead of relying solely on hype and creating moments. viral,” says Marci.

The role of menswear designer at Vuitton has been open since Abloh, the first African American to serve as menswear creative director at Vuitton, died of cancer in November 2021.

Fashion was a vehicle that Abloh, a trained engineer, architect, DJ and creator of luxury brand Off-White, used to connect past and future.

The essence of my show concept is a global vision of the diversity linked to the travel DNA of the [Louis Vuitton] brand, Abloh posted on Instagram, about his first collection for Vuitton in Paris, writing in caption: You can do it too…