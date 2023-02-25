BTS Star J-Hope Becomes Louis Vuitton Ambassador





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. BTS Super star J Hope has landed a new fashionable gig: ambassador of the house for Louis Vuitton. More from The Hollywood Reporter The news comes shortly after the South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer attended Louis Vuitton’s menswear fall-winter show in Paris. Fashion Week of January 19. And it also comes as his group, BTS, is in the midst of a hiatus as the members pursue solo projects and prepare for mandatory military service. BTS has a history with Louis Vuitton as they were previously brand ambassadors in 2021. Announcing the news, LV praised J-Hope in a press release noting that his momentum as a solo artist has also continued to build. He is loved by fans around the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction. With a positive presence on and off stage, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international public. J-Hope appears in a promotional shot announcing his position as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton. News of J-Hopes new gig comes 10 days later it’s confirmed that Pharrell Williams would take on the role of creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, a role last held by the late designer Virgil Abloh. The first Williams for Louis Vuitton collection will be presented to the world in June during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. As THR reported, a new documentary has been released that gives J-Hope fans a chance to see behind the scenes of his debut as a solo artist. It’s called J-Hope in a box and is available to stream on Disney+ and Weverse. The film is 85 minutes long and follows the journey of K-pop superstars jack in the box (released in July 2022) and his first solo performance last year at Lollapalooza. Click here to read the full article.

